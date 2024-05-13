Guardiola tipped to quit Man City THIS SUMMER as verdict date for 115 charges is revealed

Former Manchester City defender Joleon Lescott has said that there is a chance Pep Guardiola will depart the Etihad at the end of this season.

The Cityzens are favourites to win the Premier League title this season – which would be the fifth time they have done so during the Spaniard’s tenure.

This is off the back of a historic 2022/23 campaign that saw Man City win the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup.

Guardiola is widely considered to be one of the best, if not the best manager in world football and understandably, Man City want to keep him for as long as possible.

However, Lescott thinks that they could lose the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss.

READ MORE: Aston Villa to battle Man City plus five other Prem rivals for £25m Ligue 1 left-back

“Potentially it could happen because you don’t know how draining this is,” he said on TNT Sport.

“He makes teams go out there, but the consistency and the work ethic, he as an individual has to put in, the motivation he has to give to his players every day, not just for training but for every game.

“It must be tiring so if at the end of it and he has done four in a row, he may recognise it and think ‘this is me’. That wouldn’t surprise me. I would have been more confident saying that if it was another double treble.”

Man City date for 115 charges verdict revealed

Man City’s success this season has been under the cloud of 115 charges of the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules that have been mounted against them.

Everton and Nottingham Forest have been deducted eight and four points for two and one breaches of PSR rules respectively, so the Cityzens’ potential punishment for their sanctions would be far harsher than that if they’re found guilty.

The complex nature of the investigation into Man City means that it has taken a lot longer, but according to the Manchester Evening News, they ‘should know the outcome of the charges by the summer of 2025.’

This means there is a long way to go until the situation is resolved. Guardiola has said he won’t leave ‘even if Man City were relegated to League One’ – but there are still rumours he’d quit if his team are dealt a hefty punishment.

Lescott seems to think that Guardiola could even leave this summer – even though he’s under contract until June 2025.

For now, the manager’s full focus is on Man City’s final game of the Premier League season against Tottenham, when a win will see them lift the title.

Guardiola’s team also face rivals Manchester United in the FA Cup final on the 25th of May.

DON’T MISS: The key contract details of every Man City first-team player: Expiry dates, weekly wages, agents…