Man City gunning for £86m superstar that’ll break Liverpool hearts in huge Kalvin Phillips upgrade

Manchester City have fixed their gaze on a Liverpool-linked midfield superstar who’d take the spot vacated by Kalvin Phillips, while a report has also revealed a second player who could leave the Etihad this month.

Phillips, 28, has realised he has no future at Manchester City. The club were open to severing ties with the England international over the summer, though Phillips opted to stay and attempt to prove Pep Guardiola wrong.

Unfortunately for the holding midfielder, Guardiola’s mind cannot be swayed and Phillips has barely got a kick this season – despite the fact Rodri has missed four matches through suspension.

A loan exit in the winter window ahead of a permanent sale in the summer is now on the cards. Juventus and Newcastle are the frontrunners for his signature, though remaining in the north of England is understood to be the player’s preference, thus putting the ball in Newcastle’s court.

Now, a fresh update from the Athletic has shed light on Man City’s replacement plan for Phillips.

Rather than sign another defensive midfielder, City reportedly plan to bring in a more attack-minded option to top up the midfield ranks.

The report reaffirms City retain interest in West Ham’s Lucas Paqueta. West Ham and Man City struck an agreement in principle over an £80m transfer for Paqueta in the off-season. However, the move fell through once Paqueta became embroiled in a betting investigation led by the FA.

The Athletic suggest a Paqueta move won’t be reignited until the ongoing investigation has concluded. In any case, City now have a more high profile target in their sights.

Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz – a confirmed target for Liverpool – is the player in question.

Man City prepared to wait six months for Wirtz

Liverpool have scouted Wirtz, 20, on several occasions this season. The Germany international has certainly given Reds officials an eyeful after notching 20 goal contributions in 23 matches this term.

Wirtz has been nothing short of sensational this season and has played a starring role in helping put Leverkusen top of the Bundesliga table. Even more remarkable is the fact Xabi Alonso’s side are unbeaten in all competitions this season.

Varying outlets differ on how much Wirtz would cost if plucked from Leverkusen. However, reliable German publication Kicker suggested the bidding would begin at €100m.

The Athletic suggest City are highly unlikely to make their move this month. Instead, they’re prepared to bide their time until the summer to ensure they can sign a truly top class star. That timeline would appear to mesh with Leverkusen’s intentions anyway.

Wirtz could be Leverkusen’s one major sale next summer

“Nothing will happen in January [with Wirtz],” trusted reporter Ben Jacobs previously said in an interview with GiveMeSport.

“There is no chance of a January exit even though we are seeing links ahead of the window opening, which is normal.

“Clubs that are looking are window planning but, from Leverkusen’s perspective, they are not going to entertain a mid-season sale because they are flying at the moment.

“Leverkusen are only planning to lose one or two players in the summer, so that changes the situation a little bit. If Wirtz is to be the one to leave, it means that Edmond Tapsoba or another top player potentially wouldn’t depart.”

Wirtz operates primarily in an attacking midfield role, meaning he’d be ripe for the two No 10 roles behind Erling Haaland in City’s 3-2-4-1 formation.

His arrival would potentially then see Mateo Kovacic reserved for a deeper role to ensure there’s adequate cover for Rodri.

Second City star to leave in January?

But while a move for Wirtz won’t ramp up until season’s end, the Athletic did list one player who could join Phillips in leaving City this month.

Left-back Sergio Gomez remains chronically underused and per the report, it’s suggested he’s not viewed as being of the standard Guardiola desires.

The Athletic concluded Gomez ‘could also move on if City can find a suitable replacement’.

