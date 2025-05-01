Manchester City have entered the frame for Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi, with a report revealing which club is ahead of them and Chelsea in the transfer chase.

Guehi has been the subject of concrete interest in the past two transfer windows. Newcastle United failed with three offers for the centre-back last summer, the last of which was worth £60million.

Tottenham Hotspur, meanwhile, came in with a £70m proposal in January, though this was also rejected by Palace.

Oliver Glasner’s side have always insisted they want £75-80m for their defensive leader, even though his contract is due to expire in June 2026.

Guehi will likely leave Selhurst Park in the summer as he has refused all attempts to extend his deal.

As per The Sun, four major Premier League clubs are circling for the England international and drawing up bids.

Man City are newcomers to the transfer battle, while Chelsea and Tottenham are also in the mix.

But it is Newcastle who are ‘leading the race’. The Magpies have kept close tabs on Guehi’s situation since missing out on him almost a year ago and are hoping to forge an agreement this time around.

Although, there could be plenty of twists and turns before Guehi’s future is finalised, especially with City now in the picture.

Pep Guardiola is seeking further additions in central defence this summer, even after the January arrivals of Abdukodir Khusanov and Vitor Reis.

Those two players are aged 21 or younger, and Guardiola wants more experience in his backline amid concerns over John Stones’ long-term fitness.

That is where Guehi comes in. The 24-year-old is heading towards his peak years, while he has also been described as an ‘immense’ Premier League player by the Liverpool Echo and Shields Gazzette.

Man City, Chelsea and Newcastle battling for Marc Guehi

Guehi has also been praised for his leadership, and this key trait could help him to improve younger defenders Khusanov and Reis.

Chelsea will provide the likes of City and Newcastle with strong competition for Guehi as they are eager to reunite with their academy graduate.

TEAMtalk revealed on Monday that Chelsea are spying an ambitious £90m double deal for Guehi and another highly rated Premier League centre-back.

Guehi looks spoilt for choice as he prepares to take the next step in his career.

City can offer him the chance to compete for the biggest trophies as they are expected to bounce back after a poor campaign. Plus, Guehi could audition for a City move when they play Palace in the FA Cup final later this month.

Newcastle are aiming to reach the elite level themselves, having already ended their long trophy drought this season.

Chelsea believe their project is finally going in the right direction, even if Enzo Maresca has come in for criticism in recent months.

All three of those sides are competing for Champions League qualification, and that will go a long way in convincing Guehi to join.

Spurs are still in the Europa League, though they have had a nightmare season domestically and it will therefore be hard to show Guehi that joining their ranks is the correct decision for his career.

