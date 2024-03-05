Haaland refuses to commit to new Man City contract, doesn’t rule out Real Madrid switch: ‘You never know…’

Erling Haaland has spoken out on the rumours that he could leave Manchester City for suitors such as Real Madrid or Barcelona in the summer.

The Norwegian international is arguably the best striker in the world and has scored a very impressive 28 goals in 31 appearances for the Cityzens this season.

He is undoubtedly one of Man City’s most important players and Pep Guardiola wants to keep him for as long as possible.

Haaland is under contract until 2027 and it would therefore take a huge offer to lure him away from the Etihad.

There have been rumours, however, that there is a secret clause in his contract that would allow Real Madrid to sign him for a reduced of just €100m (approx. £85m).

The Spanish giants would no doubt jump at that opportunity if given the chance, although their priority for this summer is signing Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe.

Haaland: ‘You never know what the future brings’

In a recent interview, Haaland talked down the rumours that he is supposedly ‘unhappy’ at Man City, but refused to rule out joining a club like Real Madrid one day.

“I’m really happy with the people I’m surrounded with: The manager, the directors, the board, they are a group of amazing people,” Haaland explained. “I am really happy, I have to say.

“If I say this now it will probably be a massive headline, but you never know what the future brings, but I am happy and that’s what I want to do.”

Man City are thought to be keen on tying down Haaland to a new contract to silence the exit talk for good, but Haaland said that he isn’t thinking about that at the moment.

“My focus is mainly on the pitch,” Haaland added.

“Two days ago was the Manchester derby and now it is the Champions League, and Sunday is Liverpool, so I think I should focus on that and nothing else at the moment.”

Indeed, Haaland and Man City have a huge few months ahead of them as they aim to become the only team to have won back-to-back trebles in English football history.

Guardiola’s side currently trail Liverpool by one point in the Premier League table, face FC Copenhagen in the Champions League round of 16 on Wednesday evening and will play Newcastle in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

If Man City are to win all three competitions, Haaland will have to keep up the prolific scoring form he has displayed since joining the Premier League giants.

