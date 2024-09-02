Haaland could score ‘more goals’ at Man Utd as Man City system criticism made by Souness

Erling Haaland could get "more goals" if he played for Manchester United

Graeme Souness believes Manchester United could allow Erling Haaland “more” attacking opportunities than Manchester City, who it could be argued “are not getting the best out of him”.

Haaland has been the best goalscorer in the world during his time with Manchester City. He has bagged 97 goals in 102 games, which includes 52 goals in his first season, and 38 last term.

This season, though just three games in, the Norwegian forward has already bagged seven goals, with two hat-tricks.

He has been the best player in the Premier League so far, and his form means City are top of the Premier League, having scored the most goals.

He is clearly thriving at the Etihad, having scored more City goals than he has anywhere else in his career.

And while Souness believes the striker is on course to hit Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo numbers in his career, Pep Guardiola’s system could be stifling him.

“He’s a beast of a player [Haaland]. Is there an argument that they’re not actually getting the best out of him, that they should throw a few crosses in and let him go and bully centre-halves?” Souness said on talkSPORT.

“Yes. He’s in a great team, he’s capable of scoring all sorts of goals. If you’re a centre-half and you’re going to play against him, you’re thinking where am I going to better than him? What area of the game am I going to be better than Haaland?”

DON’T MISS: The 10 biggest spending football managers since Pep Guardiola joined Man City in 2016

Souness feels Man Utd system could suit Haaland better

Indeed, the pundit believes a side like Manchester United, who have less possession than City in most cases, would actually allow Haaland better chances to succeed in front of goal.

“Would he get more goals if he played in a team that didn’t have so much possession? I think there’s a chance of that,” Souness said.

“If he was playing for Manchester United, he’d be getting in races with people, because they’d be defending a lot more. Man City defend on the half way line.

“If he was playing for a team that didn’t have as much possession as Man City, the opposition would be further up the field, it would give him more grass to run into, and balls over the top, he’s going to beat nine out of 10 centre-halves.”

Haaland scores less breakaway goals with City than he did with previous sides. With United, who play a different style to their rivals, the Norwegian may be given more chance to do so, and show off his ability to score different types of goals.

He may, however, not be given the same service as City, and struggle in that respect.

In any case, Souness feels the striker is a complete player, in whatever side he plays.

“He’s got all the technique you need. He’s happy to have few touches, as long as he’s getting two or three goals a game. He is a machine, he seems so solid. He just seems to be the full package,” he added.

READ MORE: The six Man City stars who could quit alongside Guardiola in 2025 as ‘exit’ rumours gather pace