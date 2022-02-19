Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has admitted that failing to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham made him fear for his squad’s capability.

The England captain’s future proved the major transfer saga last summer, despite him eventually staying put. While striking a £100million deal for former Aston Villa man Jack Grealish, City also went after Kane.

Following the conclusion of last season, the striker had reached a crossroads in his career. He turned 28 in July after Jose Mourinho got the sack as Tottenham manager.

What’s more, Spurs ended the season with yet more trophy disappointment after losing the Carabao Cup final, leading Kane to question the club’s trophy credentials.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy did not want to sell Kane and knew that the three years left on the striker’s contract gave him crucial negotiating leverage to demand £150million.

Guardiola labelled Levy the “big master of negotiations” in August following City’s failed approach. Speaking on Friday, the manager admitted that the failed deal left him worried about the make-up of his squad.

“Now you can say, ‘Harry Kane didn’t come and everything is going well’, but at the time I didn’t know it,” Guardiola told a press conference.

“We tried but Tottenham were clear that it was not going to happen. When that happens two, three, four times, it’s over.

Harry Kane not set on Spurs stay despite Conte hiring Harry Kane hasn’t committed his future to Tottenham with clubs still interested in the striker

“After that we saw the squad and we were not sure. We then lost at Spurs and against Leicester in the Community Shield.

“I never was disappointed in what the club cannot do in the transfer market. I’ve never created a fire here. When we have some talks and we cannot agree, we do it internally.”

Kane therefore began the season at Tottenham under manager Nuno Espirito Santo.

But after the Portuguese got the sack in November, Kane has relished the chance to work with Antonio Conte. Despite the manager’s struggles so far, Conte has also heaped praise on his club’s star player.

Man City move on from Harry Kane

City have also moved on from failing to sign Kane.

Despite the early-season wobbles against Tottenham and in the Community Shield, they are now favourites to win the Premier League title.

Guardiola’s side sit nine points clear at the top of the table having played a game more than second-placed Liverpool.

Riyad Mahrez is City’s top scorer in all competitions with 17 goals, while Raheem Sterling has netted 13 times.

What’s more, Kevin de Bruyne has looked somewhere back to his best in recent weeks after an ankle injury.