Manchester City’s winless run has been extended to five games after a determined Everton side held the Premier League champions to a 1-1 draw at the Etihad.

Erling Haaland had the chance to put City into the lead in the second half with a penalty, but his spot-kick was saved by England’s no. 1 Jordan Pickford, who is in a fantastic run of form.

The result leaves Pep Guardiola’s side in seventh place in the Premier League table, as things stand, and 11 points behind league leaders Liverpool. This comes after they’ve lost nine of their last 13 matches, conceding 28 goals in the process.

Following the game, Guardiola tried to remain positive, but was clearly extremely frustrated that his team failed to pick up three points yet again. Serious pressure is mounting on the manager and there has been speculation that he could resign if results don’t turn around soon.

“We played really good but we are in the period right now that is what happens, we create, we concede the first time arrive. But yeah, keep going,” Guardiola said.

“The performance against that team was really good offensively and defensively. We shot a lot inside the 18 yard box but unfortunately couldn’t get the result we wanted.”

On City’s next game against Leicester, Guardiola added: “Now is time to recover and go there with the best mentality as possible. That is what we have to do.”

Man City ‘never looked convincing’ – pundit

Sky Sports journalist Peter Stevenson shared what he noticed about Man City boss Pep Guardiola during the game, which suggests all is not well at the Etihad.

Just after the half-time whistle blew, with the game at 1-1, Stevenson said: “Guardiola’s had a last minute chat with several players in the tunnel.

“He looks very animated, and a man with plenty on his mind.”

Towards the end of the game, Stevenson said: “Guardiola looks so frustrated, and, to be honest, weary as well.

“Climbing out of this decline is proving hard than most people suspected. A lot of City’s play has been ponderous. Players just don’t look confident on the ball.”

Supporters boo Man City after more points dropped

Boos rang around the Etihad after the final whistle. Stevenson hinted that he wasn’t surprised with the fans’ reaction.

“Disappointing. Frustrating. Below par,” he said on City’s performance. “Despite taking the lead, they never looked convincing against a battling Everton side.

“Haaland’s poor penalty miss summed up City’s day. Everton will take huge encouragement from earning another point against a third top Premier League side on the bounce.”

Meanwhile, former City player Shaun Wright-Phillips said after the game: “City had the chances to make it a different story, and they didn’t take them.

“In the Premier League, if you don’t take the chances, you get punished, and they’ll be gutted. They’ll know this is three points missed for them.”

