Man City are competing for the signing of Florian Wirtz

Manchester City are challenging Bayern Munich for the signing of Germany ace Florian Wirtz, though Bayer Leverkusen are doing all they can to stop him from leaving, it has been revealed.

Wirtz enjoyed a stellar 2023-24 campaign, registering 18 goals and 20 assists in 49 games across all competitions. The attacking midfielder won the Bundesliga Player of the Year award as Leverkusen lifted the league title for the first time in their history, while also winning the German Cup and reaching the Europa League final.

Wirtz decided to stay at Leverkusen last summer, despite a host of top clubs being interested in landing him.

The playmaker’s stock remains very high, even if he is currently recovering from an ankle injury. This term, Wirtz has managed 15 goals and 13 assists in 39 appearances.

Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg has now provided the latest on Wirtz’s situation.

Writing on X, formerly Twitter, he states that Man City and Bayern are the two main clubs vying for the German international.

Real Madrid have previously been linked, but it now seems Wirtz is more likely to join City or Bayern this summer.

Wirtz is currently weighing up whether to extend his contract at Leverkusen or push for a move to an even bigger club. Xabi Alonso’s side ‘expected a decision soon’.

If City and Bayern enter negotiations for Wirtz at the end of the campaign, then Leverkusen will hold out for a huge €120-130m (up to £109m / $140m).

Leverkusen are not giving up the fight. They are determined to tie the 21-year-old down to a new contract which will prevent him from leaving for at least another season.

Plettenberg adds that Leverkusen ‘have everything prepared’ for a new deal which will run until at least 2028.

That contract, should Wirtz agree to it, will include a release clause ready for summer 2026, though its exact value has yet to be revealed.

Man City in fight for Florian Wirtz

Transfer insider Ben Jacobs confirmed to TEAMtalk earlier this month that City do indeed hold interest in Wirtz.

At that stage, Bayern were understood to be frontrunners to snap him up, but Pep Guardiola’s side are still there and providing strong competition.

City’s Premier League rivals Manchester United and Liverpool have also been linked with moves for Wirtz in recent months.

Currently, though, he is most likely to join City if he decides to move to England.

Guardiola has landed on the classy No 10 as his ideal replacement for modern-day City icon Kevin De Bruyne.

Man City transfers: De Bruyne talks confirmed; Akanji claim

San Diego FC sporting director Tyler Heaps has told reporters that he has spoken with De Bruyne about a free transfer to MLS this summer.

Although, Heaps is worried that San Diego do not have the finances to meet the Belgian’s big wage demands.

Reports in the Spanish media claim City defender Manuel Akanji has been offered to Real Madrid.

Akanji is supposedly looking for a ‘new experience’ and would like to join the serial Spanish winners.

