Manchester City hijack Newcastle United deal for in-demand 19-year-old starlet in last-minute twist

Newcastle have been heavily linked with highly-rated Velez Sarsfield midfielder Maximo Perrone recently, but developments suggest that Manchester City have beaten the Magpies to his signature.

The 19-year-old has been targeted by several big European clubs after shining in the Argentinian top flight, but it seems City have completed a shock deal for Perrone after meeting his release clause, according to reports.

The defensive midfielder likely won’t be someone who goes straight into Pep Guardiola’s first team but could be a great long-term investment, so Newcastle will be disappointed to have missed out on their target.

As reported by TEAMtalk yesterday, Newcastle have been admirers of Perrone for some time and were thought to be the big favourites to sign him this winter, with a deal being described as ‘close’ in recent weeks.

Wolves also held an interest in the youngster, but Man City have swooped in at the last minute to get their man, as they look to add to another impressive signing from Argentina after Julian Alvarez.

Perrone, who will turn 20 next month, is widely touted to have huge potential and could be an important player for the Premier League champions in the future.

The developments come from transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, who revealed today that City have decided to pay the player’s release clause to beat the competition for the midfielder.

He said: “Manchester City are set to trigger the release clause for Vélez talent Máximo Perrone, worth $8m — here we go expected soon if all goes to plan.

“Argentinian midfielder born in 2003 is considered a huge talent. He’d join City after the Sudamericano Sub20.”

Perrone a great long-term investment for City

Indeed, Perrone has already chalked up 33 appearances for his club across all competitions after breaking into Sarsfield’s first team this season, instantly becoming a consistent starter.

The youngster has scored three goals and made two assists overall, but his real talents lie in his ability to break up play, as well as being an expert at transitioning the ball from defence to attack, and vice versa.

However, whilst his potential is indisputable, it seems unlikely Perrone would become a regular starter for Man City instantly, should the deal be completed as expected.

When City signed Alvarez last January, they opted to send him back to his previous club River Plate on loan, so he could continue playing regular first-team football.

Given how successful that decision seems to have been, Pep Guardiola may opt to do something similar with Perrone.

Looking forward though, Perrone could prove to be an excellent long-term replacement for midfielders such as Ilkay Gundogan, who has been linked with a move away from the Etihad since last summer.

For now, Rodri and Kalvin Phillips will remain ahead of the Argentine in the pecking order, but if he does instantly go back out on loan and continues to impress, he may be a solid option for Guardiola next season.

What’s for sure is, with Newcastle and Wolves both narrowly missing out on the talented youngster, signing him for just $8m (£6.6m) could prove to be a massive bargain.

