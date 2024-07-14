Julian Alvarez has told Manchester City that he wants to leave

Manchester City will open fresh talks with forward Julian Alvarez after the player rejected a four-year contract extension but will wait until after the Copa America final to sit down with the striker.

The 24-year-old Argentina international remains contracted to Manchester City until 2028 but it is rumoured that he wants to play a bigger role and feels that it could still be a while before that happens at the Etihad.

Alvarez has drawn interest from the likes of Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona but his £70million price tag has given those suitors pause for thought.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claims that Manchester City are eager to ensure that the attacker remains at the club and will hold talks with him after the Copa America final.

Romano wrote on X: “Manchester City will talk again to Julian Alvarez’s camp to discuss his situation after the Copa America. Alvarez wants to play more, City never wanted to sell him or even communicate price tag. PSG among clubs interested but City insist on plan to keep Julian.”

Alvarez, has already won the FA Cup, League Cup, Champions League, World Cup, Copa America, and Premier League before turning 25.

His time at the Etihad has been incredibly successful, with 54 appearances for City last season seeing him contribute 19 goals and 13 assists.

Manchester City desperate to keep hold of striker

For City, losing Alvarez would be devastating. Even though he isn’t as prominent as Erling Haaland or Kevin De Bruyne, the Argentine has been crucial to Pep Guardiola’s team. Since his arrival in 2022, his effect as a replacement or when their Norwegian talisman is not available has allowed City to dominate the Premier League.

Alvarez has allegedly told the club he wants to leave and has demanded that they set a reasonable asking price to ensure that a deal can be done with European clubs.

Still, Alvarez isn’t holding all the cards in this scenario especially considering he still has another four years on his Manchester City deal. The serial winner is expected to report back to the squad after his Copa America duties are fulfilled. He is expected to take part in the pre-season tour to the United States.

Alvarez scored the opening goal for Argentina in their Copa America semi-final win over Canada and also hit the net against the same opponents during the group stage.

He is expected to start up front for Argentina in the Copa America final against Colombia.

