Manchester City aren’t ruling out adding another midfielder in the summer despite completing a deadline day deal for Porto star Nico Gonzalez, TEAMtalk understands.

Pep Guardiola’s side spent £50m to sign Gonzalez from Porto in a deadline day deal after considering a move for the talented 23-year-old for some time.

The interest from Man City in Gonzalez dates back to when he was a youth player with Barcelona. Sources say he’s seen as a perfect fit for Guardiola’s system, as he’s a progressive passer, intelligent off the ball and can play in multiple systems.

Perhaps his biggest asset is that he can drop into other positions as cover and is very natural at realising when other players are out of position.

Guardiola feels Gonzalez is immediately ready for the Premier League and there is a feeling behind the scenes at the Etihad that he will have a big impact this season, especially with Rodri recording from an ACL injury.

Sources state that Man City were working on a deal for Gonzalez earlier in the January window, before deciding to prioritise moves for Omar Marmoush and three young centre-backs in Abdukodir Khusanov and Vitor Reis.

But the Premier League champions finished the window with a move for Gonzalez, taking their total winter spend to around £180m – by far the most of any club in the winter window. However, the additions won’t stop there and they already have eyes on several midfield targets for the summer.

Man City remain interested in Bruno Guimaraes

Man City will need to consider the futures of several of their midfielders ahead of the summer. Kevin de Bruyne is set to be out of contract, Mateo Kovacic turns 31 in May and Rodri, while integral, is will not be rushed back from his ACL injury.

Rodri has been left in the UCL squad for the second half of the season, so could see minutes before the season ends, even though no exact return date is known yet.

Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes is still on Man City’s shortlist, but luring him away from St James’ Park will be very difficult.

Newcastle are keen to keep hold of their three biggest stars in the summer – Guimaraes, Anthony Gordon and Alexander Isak. If they lose any, it’s likely to only be one.

Guimaraes’ situation will be clearer in the summer, as it will be intertwined with Gordon and Isak’s future and also whether they qualify for the Champions League and what their financial position is.

Newcastle loaned Lloyd Kelly to Juventus – which includes a £20m obligation to buy – after signing him as a free agent while Miguel Almiron was sold to Atlanta United for over £8m. Plus, Kieran Trippier is still drawing interest from Galatasaray before the Turkish transfer window closes on Tuesday. Newcastle don’t wish to sell, but a summer departure is still possible, taking one of the highest earners at the clubs off the books and further helping with PSR.

Man City also interested in England youngster

Another player on Man City’s radar is Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton, who has been excellent for the Eagles since joining from Blackburn Rovers in the January window last year.

The 20-year-old earned his first England cap in June last year and was included in the squad for the European Championships, although he didn’t make an appearance in the tournament.

Wharton has missed a big chunk of this season due to a groin injury but returned in Palace’s 2-0 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford last weekend.

Palace value Wharton highly telling suitors last summer it would take £100m for them to engage. They are in a strong negotiating position given he’s under contract until 2029.

