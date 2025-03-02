Kevin De Bruyne may not be guaranteed to leave Manchester City this summer after all, with a report explaining how his American dream could push back his departure from the club and what salary he could be offered in a new contract.

De Bruyne is approaching the end of his contract with Man City and could be released in the summer after a decade of superb service to the club. He hasn’t been his usual self this season as time catches up with him at the age of 33, so the general expectation has been that he will be on his way out as City usher in a new era.

The Belgium international had a hamstring injury earlier in the season as well, in a sign that his status as the Premier League’s best-paid player may no longer be sustainable for City.

However, there could be time for one last twist. According to an update from the Daily Mirror, De Bruyne could stay with City into next season.

The two-time Premier League player of the season has been linked with an MLS move recently. But a different ambition about playing in America could cause De Bruyne to postpone his City exit.

The report claims De Bruyne is eager to play for Belgium at the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico – and he feels he would have a better chance of being called up as a Premier League player still rather than if he had moved to MLS or the Saudi Pro League.

Therefore, he would gladly stay at City and would have no problem with taking on a lesser role than he has been used to during his time with the club.

However, that would also mean accepting a pay cut from his £400,000-per-week salary. And on that front, details have emerged about what a new deal could look like financially for De Bruyne.

According to the Mirror, City will aim to tie De Bruyne down to a new deal in which he would earn £150,000 per week. They would add some bonuses to that to lessen the blow of his salary being more than halved.

De Bruyne not close to MLS move

TEAMtalk revealed earlier this week that speculation De Bruyne was close to joining San Diego FC was overexaggerated.

Ben Jacobs informed us that San Diego had engaged in early talks with his entourage, but no deal was close. Furthermore, Pep Guardiola would be keen to keep De Bruyne for another season.

Guardiola said on Friday: “There are players here that their age is over 30, but they are part of the future of this club.

“Kevin and the club will decide on his future. Everyone who has a contract for next season, I expect him to be here.

“They are going to help us. Next season will be a lot of games. We cannot do it just with our new ones. They will be able to help and be part of our season.”

De Bruyne would be interested in playing in the US at club level, preferring the MLS to the Saudi Pro League, but that may have to wait until 2026 due to his World Cup dream.

Now Belgium’s captain, De Bruyne has already represented his country at the 2014, 2018 and 2022 World Cups.

Man City summer transfer plans revealed

In other news, TEAMtalk has also revealed the big plans City have for the summer transfer window after a high-spending January.

City are expected to add another midfielder to their ranks and have been looking at Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton and Newcastle United’s Bruno Guimaraes.

Left-back is another area they could strengthen in and a new goalkeeper could also arrive if Ederson leaves as he enters the final year of his contract.

One goalkeeper who has been linked by other sources is FC Porto’s Diogo Costa, who has been described as City’s first-choice Ederson replacement.

But his Portugal teammate Bernardo Silva has had some words of advice for City about overhauling their squad.

De Bruyne’s biggest Man City achievements

De Bruyne was a big signing for City in August 2015, but expectations were mixed of how he would do.

In the decade since, De Bruyne has gone on to:

➡️ Be named on the 23-man shortlist for the 2015 Ballon d’Or (October 2015)

➡️ Score the winning goal to take City to the Champions League semi-finals for the first time ever (April 2016)

➡️ Win his first of five EFL Cups, the first trophy of Pep Guardiola’s City reign (February 2018)

➡️ Get the assist for the goal that enabled champions City to reach 100 points in the 2017-18 Premier League season (May 2018)

➡️ Win the Premier League Playmaker of the Season award for having the most assists (May 2018)

➡️ Score a goal and provide two assists to help City complete the treble by winning the 2018-19 FA Cup (May 2019)

➡️ Score the goal that would be chosen as City’s goal of the season against Newcastle (November 2019)

➡️ Reach 50 goals for City by scoring against Real Madrid in the Champions League (February 2020)

➡️ Equal Thierry Henry’s record for the most assists in a Premier League season with 20 (July 2020)

➡️ Become the first ever City player to win the PFA Player of the Year award (September 2020)

➡️ Help City reach the Champions League final for the first time (April 2021)

➡️ Win the PFA Players’ Player of the Year award for the second time (June 2021)

➡️ Score four goals in just 24 minutes to inspire a 5-1 win over Wolves, including the third-quickest Premier League hat-trick ever all scored with his ‘weak’ foot (May 2022)

➡️ Match the City record for the most club player of the season wins by claiming a fourth title after also being their top scorer in the league for 2021-22 (May 2022)

➡️ Be voted the Premier League Player of the Season for a second time (May 2022)

➡️ Finally win the Champions League after scoring in three consecutive semi-finals (June 2022)

➡️ Earn the Premier League Playmaker of the Season title for a third time (May 2023)

➡️ Win his second FA Cup with City, starting in the win over rivals Man Utd in the final (June 2023)

➡️ Reach the landmark of 100 goals for City (April 2024)

➡️ Become a Premier League winner for the sixth time (May 2024)