Man City are determined to win the race for Sverre Nypan

Manchester City have reportedly made a promise to Norwegian wonderkid Sverre Nypan as they attempt to beat Arsenal and Liverpool to his signature.

The Gunners came close to securing a deal for the midfielder, who has been dubbed ‘the next Martin Odegaard’, but ultimately didn’t finalise a transfer.

Nypan, 18, seems to have caught the attention of half of Europe thanks to his fine performances for Rosenborg. His best position is in midfield, but can play as a number 10 or striker too.

The teenager has bagged 13 goals and 11 assists for Rosenborg so far and Man City believes he has the potential to turn into a world-class player.

According to TBR Football, the Cityzens have promised first-team football to Nypan in an attempt to win the race, even if Arsenal are still ‘confident’ of signing him.

‘Nypan’s initial talks with the City Football Group pointed towards him joining their Spanish club Girona, but now Man City are ready to offer him a move to the Etihad’, the report claims.

Man City are said to ‘believe the youngster could slot into the first team’ and back him to thrive in English football despite a lack of elite-level experience.

Liverpool also interested in Sverre Nypan – report

While Man City and Arsenal are both confirmed suitors for Nypan, it’s worth noting that Liverpool have also been linked with the midfielder of late.

We relayed reports last Friday which claimed that Liverpool are “pushing” to convince him that “Anfield is the best destination for his development” despite his personal preference being a switch to Arsenal.

‘His versatility, technical ability, and composure in midfield make him an ideal fit for Arne Slot’s system’, stated a report by Football Transfers.

TEAMtalk transfer insider Fraser Fletcher has previously reported that a fee of £15million should be enough to prise Nypan away from Rosenborg.

The midfielder is under contract until December 31 in 2026. In Norway, seasons run from March to November. Rosenborg are reluctant to lose him mid-season, so Nypan’s suitors could have to wait until after New Years’ Eve to seal a deal.

If Nypan doesn’t sign a contract extension with Rosenborg, he will be available on a free transfer by next January.

Man City round-up: Wirtz boost, De Bruyne latest

Meanwhile, Man City are reportedly growing in confidence that they can beat Liverpool to the signing of Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz this summer.

Pep Guardiola’s side are already looking at potential long-term replacements for Kevin de Bruyne and Wirtz, 21, is on their radar.

Arne Slot and Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes have identified Wirtz as a top target, so a battle for his services is primed to ignite.

Man City are said to be willing to offer James McAtee in a part-exchange deal for Wirtz.

In other news, Major League Soccer side San Diego FC feel they are in a strong position to sign De Bruyne on a free transfer next summer.

The 33-year-old Man City icon is out of contract in June and unlikely to pen an extension, so everything points towards him leaving the Etihad.

