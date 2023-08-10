Huge Man City signing accelerates with €100m bid submitted for Premier League star after opening rejection

Manchester City have come forward with a colossal new bid for West Ham midfielder Lucas Paqueta after having an opening offer knocked back, as per a report.

Paqueta only arrived at West Ham last summer, as the Irons broke their transfer record by spending £51million on him. The Brazilian went on to make 41 appearances last season, registering five goals and seven assists and helping West Ham to win the Europa Conference League.

However, Paqueta’s time at the London Stadium might be short-lived as he could potentially follow Declan Rice out of the exit door. On Wednesday, reports in Brazil revealed how City had launched a £70m offer for Paqueta after Pep Guardiola had decided on him as a priority target.

Fabrizio Romano then revealed how City hold ‘concrete interest’ in landing the 25-year-old. He could arrive at the Etihad as a replacement for Bernardo Silva, should the Portuguese push for a move to either Barcelona or Paris Saint-Germain. City lost Ilkay Gundogan earlier this summer, though they have already replaced him with Mateo Kovacic.

French source Foot Mercato have now revealed their information on the transfer talks. They state that City have ramped up their hunt for Paqueta by returning with a vastly improved second offer.

It is claimed the reigning Premier League champions have bid as much as €101m (£87.2m) to try and reach an agreement with David Moyes’ side.

This is a big leap on their first proposal. Incredibly though, it is still not enough for West Ham to part ways with their recent signing.

Foot Mercato claim West Ham have told City they will only sell for a huge €110m (£95m). The Citizens have the funds needed to match such a fee, so it is now a waiting game to see whether they will return with a third bid.

Lucas Paqueta the subject of new Man City proposal

It is understood that Paqueta would like to make the move to the Etihad. He knows it would be a fantastic opportunity to win plenty more silverware and play under one of the best coaches of all time in Guardiola.

However, the 42-cap Brazil international holds great respect for West Ham and therefore wants them to receive a big fee for him. And it looks like that is highly likely to happen.

Such is the incredible nature of the current transfer market, Paqueta’s potential £95m fee will not be a record for either City or West Ham.

City’s record signing remains the huge £100m outlay on England winger Jack Grealish. West Ham’s record sale, meanwhile, is the departure of former club captain Rice, who joined Arsenal for £105m earlier this summer.