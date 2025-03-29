Manchester City have held talks over signing Hugo Larsson, according to a trusted journalist, who has revealed interest from Liverpool among other clubs in the midfielder who once turned down the chance to join Chelsea.

Larsson has been on the books of Eintracht Frankfurt since the summer of 2023 when he joined from Swedish club Malmo. The 20-year-old midfielder has established himself as one of the finest young midfielders in the Bundesliga and is a regular for Eintracht, who are aiming to finish in the top four of the league table this season and will take on Tottenham Hotspur in the quarter-finals of the Europa League.

The Sweden international midfielder has scored six goals and given one assist in 37 matches in all competitions so far this season and scored two goals and provided two assists in 38 appearances in the 2023-24 campaign.

According to Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg, Man City are keen on a deal for Larsson and are already in talks over a summer deal.

The respected reporter has revealed on X that the 20-year-old midfielder himself is willing to make the move to the Etihad Stadium.

However, there are two hurdles for Pep Guardiola’s Man City in their quest to secure the services of the 20-year-old midfielder.

Firstly, there is intense competition for the defending Premier League champions.

Liverpool are interested in a summer deal for Larsson, while Arsenal, Tottenham and top clubs in the Bundesliga are also monitoring him.

Secondly, Eintracht are not going to sell Larsson on the cheap.

The Bundesliga club are said to be looking for at least €60million (£50.2m, $65m).

Plettenberg wrote on X: “Excl | Manchester City have entered the race for Hugo #Larsson! 20 y/o top midfielder is keen on their interest.

“Eintracht Frankfurt have been informed. First initial talks took place. #MCFC

“Boss Markus Krösche demanding at least €60m. Larsson is under contract until 2029. Arsenal, Liverpool, Tottenham, and several other teams are also monitoring him, including top Bundesliga clubs.”

Hugo Larsson turned down Chelsea move

This is not the first time that Larsson has been strongly linked with clubs in the Premier League.

The Swedish star had the chance to join Chelsea when he was 17, but he decided not to move to Stamford Bridge despite training with the London club’s academy and scoring in a match.

Larsson told Expressen in April 2022: “It’s clear that it was a great experience to go and play with Chelsea.

“I trained with the team and also got to go to a tournament in Belgium. I also scored a goal.

“It (the move to Chelsea) was a little too early. I did not think it would happen so fast.

“For me, it was better to continue my development at home, at Malmo.

“I want to break through at Malmo first before I go abroad.”

