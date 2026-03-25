TEAMtalk can reveal that Inter Milan have opened talks over a deal for highly-rated River Plate starlet Ian Subiabre as they look to win the race for one of South America’s most in-demand young talents, amid rival interest from Manchester City and other top sides.

Sources have confirmed that the Serie A giants have made their move ahead of the summer window, with the 19-year-old widely expected to leave Argentina in the coming months.

Subiabre, a supremely talented forward who generally plays as a right-winger but can also play on the left or as a striker, has made 34 senior appearances for River Plate, notching three goals and three assists in the process.

Inter’s early approach underlines their determination to steal a march on a host of elite European clubs, particularly from the Premier League, where interest in Subiabre is extensive.

Man City, along with the wider City Football Group, have tracked the teenager for several years and came close to securing his signature during negotiations for Claudio Echeverri.

Their admiration remains strong, and they are expected to be firmly in the mix again this summer.

Chelsea, under the BlueCo ownership structure, have also held discussions over a potential move, while Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United are all understood to be monitoring Subiabre’s situation closely as part of their long-term recruitment strategies.

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Battle erupts for Argentine sensation

A move to England is far from guaranteed. We understand that Italy is emerging as a serious alternative, with both Inter and Juventus pushing hard to bring the winger to Serie A.

Germany also represents a strong market for Subiabre, with Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig and Wolfsburg all making enquiries as they look to tap into South America’s emerging talent pool.

Meanwhile, in Spain, Atletico Madrid and Villarreal have registered their interest, further highlighting the growing competition for his signature.

Subiabre’s blend of technical quality, attacking versatility and long-term potential has made him one of the most sought-after prospects on the continent.

With talks now underway, the battle for his signature is expected to intensify rapidly in the weeks ahead.

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