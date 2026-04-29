Manchester City, Chelsea and Aston Villa are all keeping a close watch on the progress of Bayer Leverkusen star Ibrahim Maza, TEAMtalk understands, and one of his teammates is also on the Cityzens’ radar.

The 20-year-old has emerged as one of the Bundesliga’s most exciting young talents following his move to Leverkusen from Hertha Berlin last season, with his rapid development attracting significant attention from across Europe’s elite.

Sources have confirmed that Premier League champions Man City are among those tracking Maza closely, with Chelsea and Aston Villa also firmly in the picture as they assess potential attacking midfield reinforcements ahead of the summer window.

Maza’s versatility is understood to be a key factor behind the growing interest. The Algerian international is capable of operating across midfield and attack, featuring as a central midfielder, attacking midfielder and in wider roles – a dynamic profile that makes him particularly attractive to clubs seeking tactical flexibility.

His performances this season have only strengthened that appeal. Maza has contributed five goals and six assists in 41 appearances across all competitions, underlining both his creative and attacking output.

In the Bundesliga alone, he has registered three goals and four assists while continuing to influence games with his energy, ball progression and technical quality in possession.

Maza has also impressed with his underlying numbers which is a big thing within analytics, and is something many Premier League clubs rely on, including strong expected goals and expected assists metrics, highlighting his ability to consistently get into dangerous areas and create chances for teammates.

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Two Leverkusen stars generating Premier League interest

Leverkusen view Maza as a key part of their long-term project, but growing Premier League interest is expected to test their resolve in the coming windows.

Man City are believed to see him as a player who could develop into a long-term midfield option, while Chelsea’s ongoing focus on elite young talent aligns with Maza’s profile.

Villa, meanwhile, are continuing to monitor emerging stars as they look to build a squad capable of competing at the highest level domestically and in Europe.

We can also confirm Brighton, Brentford and Bournemouth have looked closely at him in recent weeks.

Amid the interest in Maza, we understand that his Leverkusen teammate, Christian Kofane, could also be heading to the Premier League this summer.

We revealed in an update earlier this month how Arsenal, Liverpool and Man City are all admirers of 19-year-old striker Kofane.

With this in mind, the Cityzens could launch moves for both Leverkusen stars this summer.

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