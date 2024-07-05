Manchester City and Real Sociedad have struck an agreement over the transfer of an attack-minded full-back, with Fabrizio Romano divulging the finer points of the ideal move for Pep Guardiola’s side.

Man City have already lined up their first signing of the summer, with Brazil winger Savio due to arrive from Troyes once the Copa America concludes.

A pair of handy exits have also crossed the line after options to buy in the loan spells of Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Tommy Doyle were triggered.

Southampton have signed centre-back Harwood-Bellis for £20m. Wolves paid £4.3m to sign central midfielder Doyle.

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, another deal is on the cusp of completion.

Man City are primed to sell left-back Sergio Gomez to LaLiga outfit Real Sociedad after agreeing a deal worth €9m/£7.6m.

Guardiola’s side have successfully inserted two key clauses into the agreement to cover their backs.

Firstly, a 15 percent sell-on clause has been included. Secondly, Man City have inserted a buy-back clause too.

Taking to X, Romano stated: “Sergio Gómez to Real Sociedad, here we go!

“Deal in place after interest exclusively revealed weeks ago. €9m package, 15 percent sell-on clause to Man City and told Man City will also keep buy-back clause for Gómez. Final details then deal signed.”

Man City rejected loan proposals to secure loss-making sale

Gomez joined Man City from Anderlecht in a deal worth roughly £11m back in 2022. As such, City are in line to generate a small £3.4m loss on the player.

The Spaniard arrived with a reputation of being a marauding and attack-minded full-back having notched seven goals and 15 assists in 50 appearances for Anderlecht.

However, Gomez has largely been limited to substitute appearances and outings in much-changed line-ups for domestic cup games since arriving at the Etihad.

Josko Gvardiol’s arrival last year placed another obstacle in between Gomez and regular minutes at Man City. As such, the decision to cut the player loose was taken.

A follow-up from Romano revealed transfer interest in Gomez was widespread. Indeed, more than four clubs are understood to have tabled proposals, with the vast bulk of them relating to loan deals.

However, Man City elected to sever ties on a permanent basis. The inclusion of the sell-on and buy-back clauses ensures Man City won’t be caught short if Gomez takes his game to new heights at Real Sociedad.

