Manchester City are pushing ahead with their interest in Everton forward Illiman Ndiaye and are considering an £80million offer, TEAMtalk understands.

We revealed earlier in August that City had shown an interest in Ndiaye, and their pursuit has now intensified following the departures of Savio and Omar Marmoush.

Enzo Maresca’s side need to bolster their attacking options, and Ndiaye has emerged as a player they are seriously considering in the final days of the transfer window.

We can confirm that City have held internal discussions as well as talks with intermediaries ahead of potentially putting forward an £80million offer for the 26-year-old.

Ndiaye has been open to a move this summer, with TEAMtalk understanding that he has rejected multiple offers to sign a new contract at Everton.

That has alerted several of the Premier League’s biggest clubs, with Liverpool and Manchester United both having looked closely at the Senegal star.

However, it is City who are now considering making a major move for the forward as they look to strengthen Maresca’s attacking options.

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Ndiaye enjoyed an impressive campaign for Everton last season and his versatility is viewed as a major attraction, with the Senegalese international capable of operating across the forward line.

City’s potential £80million proposal would represent a significant test of Everton’s resolve.

As we have previously reported, The Toffees have consistently insisted throughout the summer that Ndiaye is ‘not for sale’, and it remains to be seen whether that stance will soften should City formally put their proposed offer on the table.

Ndiaye contract situation could also prove significant, given his reluctance to commit to fresh terms at Hill Dickinson Stadium.

We have previously revealed how he has rejected multiple extension offers from Everton, with his camp keen for any new deal to include a release clause.

For now, City are assessing whether to take their interest to the next level, but the indications are that they are prepared to make a serious push for the player.

We can also reveal that the possibility of including Jack Grealish in a deal for Ndiaye has been discussed.

Crucial days are ahead for Grealish’s future, with Everton, Sunderland and former club Aston Villa all exploring moves for him ahead of the deadline.

With the transfer window entering its final days, City are stepping up their pursuit of Ndiaye, leaving Everton facing a major decision over one of their most important attacking players.

Everton would need to bring in a replacement for Ndiaye if he leaves – which won’t be straightforward at this stage of the window. They will have to weigh that up before deciding whether to accept or reject a bid from City, if it does arrive.

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