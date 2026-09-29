‘Relentless’ Man City come out swinging after official FFP verdict as Premier League accused of ‘clear material errors’

Manchester City have released a message of defiance after the Premier League officially confirmed they have been found guilty of all charges related to serious breaches of Premier League financial rules by an independent Commission.

The League confirmed that City have been found guilty of all charges related to breaches of Premier League financial rules between the 2009-10 and 2017-18 seasons.

An independent commission found that, during that time period, the club arranged the “sham contracts” as well as “relying on sham agreements to artificially inflate the club’s revenues and reduce its costs“.

The club continues to deny any wrongdoing, with City now releasing an official statement of their own in response to the Premier League.

It read: “Manchester City FC is both disappointed and surprised by the opinion of the Premier League Commission, that has been published today.

“The Club is innocent of the accusations made by the Premier League and a comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence exists in support of all of its positions, relating to this case.

“The Club will therefore be relentless, and where necessary proactive, in any and all appropriate regulatory and legal forums.

“The Premier League process remains ongoing, with significant elements uncompleted.

“Manchester City FC will now pursue the appeal avenues open to it, on the basis that the opinion contains clear material errors, of law, principle and fact, and is unsafe.

“The Club has diligently respected due process for eight years on the basis that the Premier League Board and Executive would behave as an independent, impartial and fair-minded regulator, free from partisan influence.

“The Club is obviously restricted in what it can say further until all future proceedings are complete.”

More on Man City FFP saga…

Erling Haaland: Arsenal move confirmed by second source as striker reaches decision

Man City escape options for Gianluigi Donnarumma – but sources stress decision remains on hold

Gabriel Agbonlahor tells Liverpool to raid Etihad Stadium for TWO ‘perfect’ stars after guilty verdict