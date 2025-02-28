Manchester City have stepped up their pursuit of Porto star Diogo Costa, according to a report, while an Arsenal target has also been added to their shortlist.

Man City began their squad revamp in the January transfer window by spending more than £180million to bring in Abdukodir Khusanov, Omar Marmoush, Nico Gonzalez and Vitor Reis. Those players have added extra energy to City’s squad as Pep Guardiola looks to ensure they qualify for the Champions League and also go far in the FA Cup.

However, there will be plenty more changes to the squad in the summer. Jack Grealish, Ederson, Bernardo Silva and Mateo Kovacic are just some of the players who have been tipped to leave due to their age.

Several positions will likely be bolstered, including goalkeeper, right-back, central midfield and left wing.

As per CaughtOffside, City hold strong interest in Portugal No 1 Costa as a replacement for Ederson in goal and have entered ‘initial talks’ over his potential signing.

Costa is City’s ‘first-choice target’ following his top performances for Portugal at Euro 2024 and for Porto this campaign.

City chiefs have ‘started work’ on trying to land the 25-year-old. This comes after it was revealed earlier this week that City had ‘made contact’ with Porto to discuss his availability.

However, the Citizens are battling Bayern Munich to complete a deal, as the German giants are also ‘really keen’ on Costa.

Man City also admire Arsenal keeper target

This update adds that Costa moving to Bayern could see City chase Espanyol’s Joan Garcia.

The Spaniard is Mikel Arteta’s top target to provide David Raya with competition next season, after Arsenal missed out on a deal last summer. But City and Arsenal might end up going head-to-head for Garcia’s capture.

While Costa is City’s main objective to solve their keeper search, he will be more expensive to sign than Garcia.

Porto are hoping to receive around €70million (£57.8m / $72.8m) before selling Costa, viewing him as one of the best keepers in Europe.

Espanyol sporting director Fran Garagarza, in contrast, recently admitted that he would accept an offer for Garcia worth slightly less than the shot-stopper’s €25m (£20.6m / $26m) release clause, which rises by €5m in the latter stages of each transfer window.

“Clause or nothing? No. In the [last] summer window, with [the] call from Arsenal in the last week, it has to be that [clause],” he said.

“But if you get an offer on June 14th that isn’t the clause but is close in fixed and variable amounts, Espanyol are not going to say no. We can’t say no.

“[But] if a club comes with €8m for Joan Garcia, that’s a bad sale, 100%.”

Man City news: De Bruyne successor, ‘spectacular’ manager link

Meanwhile, City have been told that they already have a great replacement for Kevin De Bruyne, ready for when the Belgian departs.

The i have written that Marmoush is a ‘marvellous’ player who can be both a goalscorer and creator, much like De Bruyne.

There is concern that Guardiola might not see out the remaining two years of his City contract due to the stress he is under.

Ambitious reports claim City are eyeing a ‘spectacular’ move for Xabi Alonso to replace Guardiola.

