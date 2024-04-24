Jack Grealish linked with controversial move to Euro giant as Man City exit talk heightens

Jack Grealish could incredibly swap Manchester City for Atletico Madrid this summer, with a surprise report tipping him to try out a new adventure in Spain.

Grealish became the most expensive Premier League player of all time in August 2021 when Man City paid Aston Villa £100million to sign him, a transfer which has since been eclipsed by Declan Rice, Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo. Grealish had only signed a new five-year contract with boyhood club Villa the previous summer, but it included a £100m release clause that City went on to match.

The left winger struggled to adapt to Pep Guardiola’s system during his first season at the Etihad, though he improved the following campaign. Last term, Grealish managed five goals and 11 assists in 50 games to help City win an historic treble of the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup.

However, Grealish’s place in the City starting eleven came under threat last summer as Jeremy Doku arrived from Rennes. The Englishman has still managed 33 appearances in all competitions so far this term, though he has spent more time on the bench than he would have liked.

Grealish’s frustrating situation has led to rumours he might leave City this summer, with a return to Villa touted as one potential solution.

But according to a sensational report from Trigger The Press, Grealish will be offered the chance to join Atleti. Their manager, Diego Simeone, is a ‘huge fan’ of the 28-year-old.

DON’T MISS – Man City transfers: Five players to sell this summer, including signing Guardiola completely misjudged

Simeone ‘greatly respects’ Grealish’s ability to frustrate opposition players, something Atleti are brilliant at doing.

Should City decide to sell the wide man this summer, then they will try to pick up a big transfer fee via a permanent deal. Atleti, though, have been backed to try their luck with an initial loan that includes the obligation to buy next summer.

Jack Grealish to join Atletico Madrid!?

Atleti selling Joao Felix to Barcelona should give them funds to offer City, though whether they will have enough money to sign Grealish remains to be seen.

Grealish linking up with Simeone’s side would certainly be a controversial move, given their past. During a Champions League game in April 2022, the former Villa captain clashed with Atleti defender Stefan Savic.

Not only did the pair clash on the pitch, but they were also involved in a large-scale brawl in the tunnel.

Savic’s Atleti contract does not expire until the summer of 2025, so he would be shocked to see Grealish arrive at the Wanda Metropolitano this summer.

We must now wait and see whether other sources in England and Spain pick up on this rather surprising transfer link.

Grealish is far from the only player tipped to depart City at the end of the season. Real Madrid, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain all admire Bernardo Silva, while several Saudi clubs are ready to scrap for Kevin de Bruyne’s services.

Plus, Madrid would love to sign Erling Haaland and play him alongside Kylian Mbappe next season. Although, Madrid will likely have to wait until 2025 before making that move.

READ MORE – Man City expulsion: Top 10 most expensive Cityzens sales ever amid FFP punishment scrutiny