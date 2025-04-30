Manchester City are weighing up whether to KEEP Jack Grealish this summer in a surprise U-turn, having reportedly already rejected one chance to offload him this summer.

Grealish has had a frustrating season as he has been regularly rotated by Pep Guardiola. The winger has made 31 appearances and chipped in with three goals and five assists, though his game time has been limited in recent months, particularly in the Premier League.

Grealish has featured in just six of Man City’s last 16 league matches. Plus, only one of those outings lasted more than half an hour.

Grealish has been heavily linked with a move away from Man City this summer so he can become a regular starter elsewhere.

But according to talkSPORT, the chances of the England international staying at the Etihad are growing.

City have decided there is no chance they will let Grealish leave on loan once the transfer window reopens.

Guardiola’s side are ‘reluctant to weaken the squad by sanctioning a temporary departure’.

A permanent exit could also be off the table, as City ‘know they would not be able to recoup’ the huge £100million fee they originally spent on Grealish.

On a more positive note, City view Grealish as ‘one of the senior heads in the dressing room’, with other experienced stars such as Kevin De Bruyne and Kyle Walker set to leave in the summer.

City chiefs are internally discussing whether to keep Grealish for the remainder of his contract, which runs until June 2027.

Guardiola has trialled Grealish as a more central No 10 at times this season. He could play Grealish there regularly next season if City miss out on their top targets to succeed from De Bruyne.

The 29-year-old played as a central attacking midfielder during City’s FA Cup semi-final win over Nottingham Forest on Sunday, and his inclusion ‘was seen as positive by his camp’.

Spurs, Forest among Jack Grealish suitors

It was claimed on April 3 that Grealish could be among 10 players who leave City this summer as part of Guardiola’s huge squad rebuild.

Tottenham Hotspur have been named as frontrunners for Grealish, while Aston Villa are also tracking him ahead of a possible reunion.

Grealish was linked with a shock move to Nottingham Forest over the weekend, too.

But it now looks like City could reject offers for the player and keep him as part of their squad for next season.

It is unlikely that any of City’s rivals will offer enough money to convince them to sell Grealish.

Man City transfers: De Bruyne decision…

Meanwhile, De Bruyne is busy looking for a new club after City opted against renewing his contract.

The Belgian has been linked with a shock return to Chelsea over 10 years after he left Stamford Bridge.

A report has now revealed how likely it is that Enzo Maresca’s side will open talks with De Bruyne.

