Manchester City are ready to sell Jack Grealish in the summer transfer window with Chelsea a possible destination, TEAMtalk understands, but there are three other top clubs keen on the England international while Pep Guardiola wants a German star to replace him.

Grealish has been on the books of Man City since the summer of 2021 when he joined from Aston Villa. The England international midfielder became the most expensive British signing at the time after the Cityzens decided to pay £100million for him following his impressive performances for the Villans.

The 29-year-old was expected to raise his game and develop into a world-class player under Man City manager Pep Guardiola, but he has had a mixed spell at the Etihad Stadium so far.

While Grealish has won the Premier League title three times over, the FA Cup once, and the Champions League on one occasion with Man City, the England international winger has failed to establish himself as a regular in Guardiola’s starting line-up.

Despite Guardiola hailing Grealish as “a fighter” who has “the sense of the street” and can take on the opposition crowd on Man City’s official website in February 2025, he has handed the Englishman just six starts in the Premier League this season.

TEAMtalk understands that Man City are open to selling Grealish in the summer transfer window.

Sources have told us that the defending Premier League champions will want to recoup as much as the £100million they spent on him.

AC Milan and Newcastle United have been confirmed by sources to have an interest in a summer deal for the 29-year-old, with his former club Aston Villa watching his situation closely too.

TEAMtalk has also been intimated by sources that Chelsea have also been mentioned as a possible destination for Grealish, who wants to play at the highest level possible.

It would be a shock move for Enzo Maresca’s side because their policy has been mainly to sign young and promising players, although it must be noted that the Blues did bring in Raheem Sterling from Man City when he was 27.

While Grealish would not have problems in attracting interest, the big obstacle that interested clubs face in a potential deal is his salary.

The former Villa star earns £300,000 per week at Man City, and that would be considered extremely high by interested clubs, who would be unwilling to match them, especially as they try to navigate PSR rules.

Florian Wirtz wants Man City move – sources

TEAMtalk understands that Man City’s plan is to sell Grealish and use the transfer fee to fund a move for Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz.

Selling Grealish would allow the Cityzens to make room within their wage budget for the 21-year-old Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder.

We understand that the Germany international is high on the radar of Man City

Sources have also told us that Wirtz, who has scored 15 goals and given 13 assists in 39 appearances for Bayer this season, is keen on a move to Man City and wants to play for Guardiola.

Latest Man City news: Wirtz competition, Milinkovic-Savic interest

Man City are reportedly facing a problem in their quest to sign Wirtz in the summer transfer window.

Wirtz is one of the best young attacking midfielders in Europe, and defending Premier League champions Man City are keen on bringing the Germany international to the Etihad Stadium.

However, German and European powerhouse Bayern Munich are also interested in the youngster, while Bayer Leverkusen do not want to sell him this summer.

Man City are also said to have taken a shine to Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, who is starring in goal for Torino.

The 28-year-old Serbia international was actually on the books of Manchester United in his younger days, but he could not establish himself in the first team.

Meanwhile, Man City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne is in talks with San Diego FC over a free transfer this summer, according to a report.

