Grealish handed surprise Man City lifeline as star faces decision over second Everton deal

Jack Grealish is set to be handed an unexpected opportunity to resurrect his Manchester City career after new head coach Enzo Maresca made it clear he is open to keeping the England international at the Etihad, TEAMtalk understands.

The 30-year-old had looked destined to leave Man City permanently this summer after spending last season on loan at Everton, where he rebuilt his reputation before injury brought his campaign to an unfortunate end.

Grealish was one of Everton’s standout performers, registering six assists and two goals from 18 Premier League starts before suffering a broken foot that curtailed his season.

Everton have remained interested in bringing him back – potentially on a second loan deal – particularly with Grealish now entering the final 12 months of his Manchester City contract.

The Toffees remain keen despite reaching an agreement to sign Chelsea winger Tyrique George permanently. However, Pep Guardiola’s departure has dramatically altered the situation.

TEAMtalk understands Maresca has informed Man City that he wants to assess Grealish during pre-season and is prepared to give him the opportunity to fight for a place in his squad rather than pushing for an immediate sale.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Maresca has long been an admirer of the former Aston Villa captain.

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Maresca worked closely with Grealish during his previous spell at the Etihad as Guardiola’s assistant, a period that coincided with what many inside the club regard as the best football of Grealish’s City career.

During that campaign, Grealish started 23 Premier League matches and contributed 12 goals and assists as he established himself as a key figure in City’s attack.

TEAMtalk understands Maresca believes Grealish still possesses the qualities to make a major contribution and feels the winger has more to offer than he was able to show during the final stages of Guardiola’s reign.

The change in management has therefore reopened the door for the England international at a time when his departure had appeared inevitable.

Grealish has now completed his rehabilitation after the broken foot injury and is expected to report back for pre-season training with Man City.

Rather than returning simply to negotiate a move away, TEAMtalk understands Grealish will now be given the chance to impress Maresca before any final decision is made over his future.

Man City are not ruling out a transfer if the right offer arrives later in the window, particularly with Grealish entering the final year of his contract.

But the club’s stance has softened significantly following Maresca’s appointment, with the new head coach keen to make his own assessment before sanctioning any departure.

For Grealish, it represents an unexpected second chance at the Etihad, although he is also open to staying with Everton. A final decision on his future is now not expected until towards the end of the window.

Only weeks ago, another loan or permanent exit appeared almost certain. Now, under Maresca, the England international has a genuine opportunity to force his way back into Man City’s plans, but Everton, and other sides, remain interested.

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