Gabriel Agbonlahor believes that it is time for Jack Grealish to leave Manchester City because of how he has been treated by Pep Guardiola, while another pundit has suggested the perfect new destination for the former Aston Villa star.

Grealish has been on the books of Man City since August 2021 when he joined from Villa for £100million. The attacker was a star for the Villans and was a joy to watch when he had the ball at his feet, and many expected the England international to take his game to another level under Guardiola at the Cityzens.

Although Grealish has won the Premier League title three times, the FA Cup once and the Champions League on one occasion with Man City, he has not always been a regular in Guardiola’s starting line-up.

The 29-year-old has made only six starts in the Premier League and started just four matches in the Champions League this season.

Former Villa striker and talkSPORT pundit Agbonlahor believes that Grealish, who was left out of Thomas Tuchel’s first England squad, needs to leave Man City and has said that Guardiola does not trust him.

Agbonlahor said about Grealish on talkSPORT: “He loves football so this season will be hurting him.

“I think it was the PSG game where he came on, he actually scored in that game, you could see the anger in him of like ‘I don’t want to be on the bench I want to be starting games’.

“And it’s a hard a club to leave because of the success he’s had there but I want to see him playing every week, I want to see him playing with a manager that trusts him, let him play in the number ten position, let him drift, let him get one the ball and take players on.

“He’s 29, he’s got a lot to offer and I’m sure in the summer he’ll evaluate what’s right for him.”

When asked if he would like to see Grealish leave Man City, Agbonlahor stated: “I would, yes. I feel Man City would be hard to leave.

“He loves his time at Man City but when you see City struggling this season and he’s (Guardiola) preferring Marmoush now he’s brought him in, you’ve got Doku as well, Savinho, Foden, I think he’ll (Grealish) be looking at it and thinking ‘let’s see what’s right for me in the summer’.

“It might be right to stay and keep fighting for your place or go and play at another big club and play week in week out, especially with a World Cup next season as well.”

Jack Grealish tipped for Saudi Pro League move

The Saudi Pro League has become a major attraction for a lot of players in their prime, and former Villa striker Stan Collymore believes that Grealish could end up there.

Collymore told Goal in February: “Jack might end up going somewhere like Saudi because I’m struggling to see a top four, five or six team that would take him. The traditional top four or five, wages and fee would be a problem.

“If you are an aspiring club, Newcastle could go and buy anybody that’s young and hungry and fresh, likewise Villa. If you are one of the clubs like Bournemouth and Brighton, you probably couldn’t afford him.

“You could probably see him at a club like West Ham, bizarrely, because they have got the money and London as clout.

“I’m absolutely sure that Unai Emery won’t be going anywhere near Jack Grealish. Great emotional story, but I don’t think it’s going to happen.”

