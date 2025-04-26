Jack Grealish could be rescued by Nottingham Forest this summer, with a report revealing the huge loss-making price tag Manchester City have given him.

Man City smashed the Premier League transfer record in August 2021 when they completed a remarkable £100million deal to sign Grealish from Aston Villa. The winger has gone on to make 155 appearances for City since then, though he has only managed 17 goals and 23 assists.

Grealish has achieved his aim of winning big trophies, having helped City to lift three Premier League titles, the Champions League and FA Cup, among other silverware. The England international was delighted to play a full 90 minutes in the Champions League final triumph over Inter Milan, too.

However, Grealish has never truly lived up to that massive £100m price tag and has seen his opportunities limited in recent months.

Grealish could leave the Etihad as part of Pep Guardiola’s squad rebuild this summer.

According to CaughtOffside, the forward could ‘headline the 2025 summer transfer window’ as he is being tracked by ‘multiple Premier League sides’.

Grealish is ‘no longer untouchable’ at City, despite the club investing big sums when first landing him.

Nottingham Forest have emerged as ‘surprise’ new contenders for Grealish. Nuno Espirito Santo’s side view the 29-year-old as a ‘statement signing’ who could help take their attack to the next level if they qualify for the Champions League.

It would be an audacious move for Forest to attempt, given the fact they were almost relegated as recently as last season.

However, Grealish may be tempted by the transfer as Forest have an illustrious past and could offer him UCL football next term.

Forest have learned that City will ‘entertain offers’ for the player worth between £38-43m (up to €50m / $57m).

The Cityzens are prepared to take a financial hit of at least £57m on Grealish as he will turn 30 in September and has struggled for starts recently.

Forest, Spurs and Newcastle all vying for Jack Grealish

The report adds that Forest will need to overcome Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United in the chase for Grealish, as they are the two clubs currently showing the strongest interest in him.

The wide man has also been linked with a fairytale return to boyhood club Villa, while West Ham United are thought to be ‘outsiders’ in the pursuit.

It emerged on April 3 that Grealish is among 10 players City could let go this summer as part of their overhaul.

Spurs have previously been named as the side ‘leading’ the race for his capture as they hunt Son Heung-min’s successor at left wing.

