Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst has refused to confirm news of transfer interest in Manchester City youngster James McAtee.

The Gers have had a relatively quiet January transfer window so far – until the past few days. Indeed, 21-year-old centre-back James Sands was their first signing on loan.

However, Rangers won the battle for prized Manchester United youngster Amad Diallo. They announced the arrival of the Ivory Coast international on Thursday in what the club described as a coup.

What’s more, TEAMtalk learned on Thursday that Rangers are now turning their attention towards the blue half of Manchester.

Attacking midfielder McAtee, 19, is a firm target and the Gers are in a battle for his signature.

Speaking on Friday, Rangers boss Van Bronckhorst refused to open up on the transfer chase. However, he did admit to “many possibilities” in the final days of the January window.

“We spoke with many possibilities we want to add and so far I don’t have any news other than Amad joining us,” the coach said (via the Manchester Evening News).

We’re still open and have to be ready for the remainder of the next days but I won’t confirm or talk about other names than what we have here and what we have signed.”

McAtee has risen through the ranks at City and signed his first professional contract in July 2020.

He made his first-team debut in September last year in a Carabao Cup win over Wycombe.

He has since made his FA Cup debut and Premier League debut, the latter seeing him play a cameo role against Everton in November.

However, McAtee has mostly starred in the Under-23s, netting 14 goals in 15 matches. The teenager has also scored four goals in the UEFA Youth League.

McAtee could add to Amad, Rangers excitement

In any case, Rangers have already made headlines by snapping up Amad from Old Trafford.

The 19-year-old has had a tough early career at United. He almost got a loan move to Feyenoord last summer, but injury put paid to the transfer.

Since then, he has only played 68 minutes of first-team football.

As such, Rangers boss Van Bronckhorst has declared his excitement at letting the teenager loose.

“We are very excited about Diallo and very happy he wanted to join us for the remainder of this season,” the manager said. “Really happy we can bring in a player with his quality.

“We welcome back Joe Aribo, he has had a good rest and is ready. Diallo will also be in the squad tomorrow [to face Ross County on Saturday].

“Diallo is a young player who wants to play games, we are bringing him to our club to add value to our team. Like any other player in the squad, he has to perform to play, but I’m full of confidence that he will deliver.”

Amad has shown United glimpses of his talent, including his goal in the Europa League last 16 tie against AC Milan last season.