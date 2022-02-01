James McAtee decided against leaving Manchester City on loan in January, but reports reveal he has several Premier League sides still on his trail.

McAtee is one of a number of promising youngsters on the verge of a breakthrough at Man City. The 19-year-old midfielder has made his first three appearances for the club this season. There has been one each in the Premier League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

Under contract until 2023, there are hopes that McAtee will be able to add to his tallies in a City shirt. And he should get the chance to this season after rebuffing eight offers to leave on loan.

TEAMtalk revealed before the transfer deadline that McAtee was a loan target for Rangers. The Scottish side joined Premier League clubs like Southampton, Brighton, Aston Villa and Leicester City in the pursuit.

Further down, Bournemouth, QPR, Blackburn Rovers and Swansea City all wanted to take him to the Championship.

But City kept hold of the teenager, despite the mounting interest. Now, the Daily Mail have followed up with a report on which clubs made approaches.

Of the interested parties we listed, the Mail write that Rangers, Bournemouth, QPR and Swansea made enquiries to City.

They also add that Huddersfield Town joined the queue of Championship suitors, while Girona tried to take him to Spain. They were not the only Spanish side keen, while there was also interest in the Netherlands and Belgium.

City supposedly gave serious thought to loaning McAtee out, before they mutually agreed it will be best for him to stay and learn under Pep Guardiola.

But while doing so, several clubs will still be keeping track of him. The Mail verify that Brighton, Villa and Leicester are watching him.

However, City plan to offer him a contract extension to show their faith that he can make the grade with the champions.

At under-23 level, he has scored 14 goals from 15 games in the Premier League 2 this season. He also has four from three in the UEFA Youth League for the under-19s.

James McAtee not only Man City star in line for new contract

Earlier on Tuesday, Man City announced full-back Joao Cancelo has signed a new contract with the club until 2027.

It represented a two-year extension to his previous terms, but now they have more pressing situations to deal with.

Along with McAtee, one player whose contract expires in 2023 is Raheem Sterling. And he has been keeping his options open in case he gets the chance to join someone like Barcelona.

They could not afford to take him in January, but could revisit the deal in the summer.

To avoid such a scenario, ESPN recently revealed Man City will resume contract talks with Sterling soon.

Both parties are relaxed and there could be an agreement. If not, his Spanish suitors (with Real Madrid also linked) could be back in the running.

ESPN also named French giants PSG as a club that could look to prise Sterling away. However, City are now taking steps to ensure that doesn’t happen.

