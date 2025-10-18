Man City will wait until December to discuss £27m star’s future – sources

Manchester City are not going to rush into making a decision on the future of James Trafford despite his lack of playing time under manager Pep Guardiola, sources have told TEAMtalk.

Trafford was on the bench for Man City again on Saturday, as the Cityzens beat Everton 2-0 at the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League. Gianluigi Donnarumma, who joined Man City from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2025, started in goal for Guardiola’s side.

Trafford started the first three games of the season for Man City following his £27million (€31m, $36m) return to the Etihad Stadium from Burnley, but the 23-year-old has been on the bench ever since the arrival of Donnarumma.

It is clear that the Italy international is Pep Guardiola’s first-choice goalkeeper, as he has also started both Champions League matches, but Man City are going to take their time before making any transfer decision on Trafford.

With chances limited for Trafford, there will be fresh doubts over whether the Englishman stays at the club long-term, but the goalkeeper is currently having to stay patient.

Sources have indicated to TEAMtalk that Man City are not concerned about the situation at this moment, and discussions have not opened up about any possible transfer in January.

The expectation is that Man City will hold out until December before starting to contemplate what could happen.

