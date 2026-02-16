Manchester City sources believe the club would prefer to send James Trafford out on loan rather than sanction a permanent sale this summer, if he insists on pushing for more regular football, with Leeds United one of three Premier League clubs interested.

Trafford’s future has been the subject of uncertainty throughout the season, despite only joining last summer, with speculation intensifying recently.

Leeds are the latest side to show interest in a potential move, as they weigh up their options between the posts ahead of the next campaign.

And Trafford has added to the intrigue himself. Speaking candidly about his situation, Trafford admitted that life at the Etihad “wasn’t what I expected coming into the season” – a pointed reference to Man City’s decision to bring in Gianluigi Donnarumma.

The high-profile arrival inevitably pushed Trafford further down the pecking order and limited his opportunities, with Donnarumma starting all 23 Premier League fixtures he’s been available for.

Despite that frustration, the underlying message from within the club is clear that Man City continue to rate Trafford highly.

And sources indicate there is no appetite to cash in permanently, with decision-makers still viewing him as part of their long-term plans.

Leeds among trio chasing James Trafford

If Trafford is permitted to leave this summer, the expectation is that it would be on a temporary basis – a move designed to secure regular first-team football while preserving his pathway back to the Etihad.

My colleague, Fraser Fletcher, reported Leeds’ interest in Trafford earlier this month.

Daniel Farke’s side are looking to bring in more competition for Lucas Perri, with Illan Meslier almost certain to leave at the season’s end.

Trafford still harbours ambitious of being England’s no. 1 goalkeeper. That looks unlikely for the World Cup, with Jordan Pickford still Thomas Tuchel’s main man, but with Trafford still only 23-years-old he has time to earn his spot.

Playing consistent Premier League football is key to his hopes and it appears he’ll have to leave the Etihad to get that next season, barring an injury to Donnarumma.

Aston Villa are also understood to be admirers of Trafford, per Fletcher’s report, amid the uncertainty surrounding Emiliano Martinez’s future.

Newcastle are known admirers, too, and could be in the market for a new goalkeeper this summer.

But the ball is in Man City’s court, and a loan appears Trafford’s only feasible exit route as things stand.

