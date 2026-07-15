Man City transfer decision sparks £40m battle between Leeds, Aston Villa as star eyes Etihad exit

Manchester City are open to offers for James Trafford this summer, with the England international goalkeeper still expected to depart the Etihad Stadium before the new season begins, TEAMtalk understands, with Leeds United and Aston Villa keen on him.

Sources within the club have confirmed they are anticipating bids for the 23-year-old once the World Cup concludes and other transfer dominoes begin to fall.

Those sources have confirmed that Trafford is available for the right price, as he will not be first choice under Man City manager Enzo Maresca and is keen for regular game time.

Trafford was re-signed by Man City from Burnley for £27million last summer. However, his arrival was shortly followed by that of Gianluigi Donnarumma, who has since established himself as the club’s undisputed No 1.

With Trafford ready to take on a new challenge elsewhere, he is not short of suitors.

We have consistently reported that Leeds United are one of the clubs showing strong interest in securing his signature.

Leeds are understood to see the England international as a long-term solution between the posts and have already made their admiration clear to Man City’s hierarchy and Trafford’s representatives.

However, the West Yorkshire club face tough competition.

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Leeds, Aston Villa ready to battle for James Trafford

Aston Villa are also keeping a close eye on Trafford, as we revealed back in February.

Should the Villans decide to part ways with first-choice goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez this summer, Trafford is on their shortlist of potential replacements.

Unai Emery’s side are understood to value his composure with the ball at his feet and his potential for further improvement.

Man City will not stand in Trafford’s way if a suitable offer arrives. The club have been patient with his development but now feel the time is right for him to secure regular first-team football elsewhere.

No fee has been publicly discussed, though sources indicate that Man City have set an asking price of £35million to £40m.

Interested parties are likely to step up their pursuit in the coming weeks.

Both Leeds and Villa are expected to remain in contact as the window progresses, but sources say Trafford is of interest to clubs in Europe, too. Newcastle are also not to be discounted and are long-term admirers.

The expectation at Man City is that his long-term future will be away from the club.

Further developments are anticipated once the tournament ends, connected deals are completed and interested clubs make their official moves.

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