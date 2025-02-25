Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has reportedly told his club to pay whatever it takes to sign Jamie Gittens in the summer transfer window, as Borussia Dortmund’s demands for the English winger come to light.

Gittens was on the books of Man City from 2018 until 2020 when he decided to leave the English giants and move to Borussia Dortmund. The 20-year-old winger has now established himself in the German club’s first team and is widely considered one of the best young English wingers in the game.

The England Under-21 international has been deployed as a left-winger this season and has scored 11 goals and provided four assists in 35 matches in all competitions.

Gittens made 34 appearances for Dortmund in the 2023/24 campaign, scoring two goals and providing five assists in the process.

In October 2024, Gittens became the youngest English player to score against Real Madrid in the Champions League aged 20 years and 75 days. The winger, who found the back of the net in the 34th minute at the Santiago Bernabeu, broke Alan Smith’s previous record when he scored for Leeds in 2001.

Gitten’s rise for Dortmund has not gone unnoticed at Man City, who are reportedly interested in bringing the winger back to the Etihad Stadium.

Defensa Central has reported that Man City manager Guardiola has told his club’s bosses “to pay whatever they have to pay to sign” the English left-winger this summer.

The report has claimed that defending Spanish and European champions Madrid are also interested in Gittens, but the LaLiga club will not enter into a bidding war.

Los Blancos already have an abundance of talent in attack, and there is no need for Carlo Ancelotti’s side to compete with other clubs and sign a 20-year-old this summer.

Manchester City have to pay £70m for Jamie Gittens

Gittens may be only 20, but, according to TBR, Dortmund are not going to sell him on the cheap.

It has been reported that the Bundesliga club will demand £70million for the left-winger this summer.

Gittens himself is open to leaving Germany and returning to England, but the youngster will not push for an exit.

Arsenal are among the clubs who are keen on Gittens, with Tottenham, Chelsea and Aston Villa also impressed with the winger after following him.

Latest Man City news: Diogo Costa interest, Florian Wirtz confidence

Ederson has been one of the best goalkeepers in the world for a while and has been key in Man City’s success under Guardiola.

However, it seems that the defending Premier League champions are moving on from the Brazil international goalkeeper.

A report has claimed that Man City are keen on adding Diogo Costa to their team for next season and beyond.

The FC Porto star is a very fine goalkeeper, and the Cityzens believe that he is good enough to be their new number one between the posts.

Man City have also set their sights on Sverre Nypan, according to a report.

The Rosenborg midfielder was close to a move to Arsenal in the January transfer window, but he had a late change of heart.

The Norwegian youngster, though, is expected to move to a new club this summer, and Man City have now entered the race.

While Arsenal are still keen on a deal for Nypan, it has been reported that Man City have promised him first-team football in order to convince him to move to the Etihad Stadium and snub a potential switch to the Emirates.

Meanwhile, Man City are growing in confidence that they will be able to sign Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen.

Wirtz is one of the finest young attacking midfielders in Europe and is a star at Bayer.

Man City are among the many top European clubs who have taken a shine to him and are ready to include James McAtee to sweeten the deal.

