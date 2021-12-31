Man City star left with facial injuries after being assaulted at his home in burglary

Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo has been assaulted during a burglary at his home and left with facial injuries.

The Portugal international was with his family when the burglary took place and responded on Instagram to slam the ‘cowards’ who broke into his property.

A Manchester City statement read: “We are shocked and appalled that Joao Cancelo and his family were subjected to a burglary at their home this evening during which Joao was also assaulted.

“Joao and his family are being supported by the club. He is helping the police with their enquiries as they investigate this very serious matter.”

Cancelo wrote on Instagram: “Unfortunately today I was assaulted by four cowards who hurt me and tried to hurt my family.

“The most important thing for me is my family and luckily they are all OK.”

Cancelo joined City from Juventus in August 2019 and has made exactly 100 appearances for the club, scoring seven goals.

The 27-year-old full-back has been widely considered as one of the best players for Pep Guardiola’s Premier League leaders this season.

Meanwhile, the future of Erling Haaland at Borussia Dortmund will be decided by the end of February at the latest, according to a report.

The prolific Norway frontman has had the best teams in Europe chasing him ever since he left RB Salzburg in January 2020. Manchester United failed with a bid to land the 21-year-old, instead Haaland opted for the Bundesliga with Dortmund. And he has thrived for Marco Rose’s men smashing 76 goals in 75 competitive games.

Haaland to Man City makes perfect sense Erling Haaland has been linked with Manchester City.

Chelsea, Real Madrid, Man City, Man Utd and Bayern Munich have all shown interest in Haaland, whose contract expires in 2024. But the attacker does have a £68m release clause which comes into effect next summer.

With that in mind, German outlet Bild report are putting together a club-record financial package to persuade Haaland to stay. Aided by the club’s kit manufacturer Puma, Dortmund are hoping to keep hold of Haaland with a huge offer.

The report details that Dortmund are prepared to double Haaland’s annual salary to £13.4m-a-year or the equivalent of £260,000-a-week.

Haaland could also be in line to collect up to £6.7m in bonuses from Puma. The sportswear brand are desperate to out-do the deal Haaland had with previous manufacturer Nike.

Key meeting taking place in January

Dortmund will meet with Haaland’s father Alf-Inge Haaland and the player’s agent Mino Raiola in January.

And Dortmund have set a deadline on a decision over his future. The outlet claim that it has been agreed between the club and the Norwegian that a decision will have to be made before the end of February.

Haaland’s agent Raiola recently stated that no pre-contract has been agreed with any club. The controversial figure also did not rule out his client staying at Dortmund.

But the fact that Dortmund didn’t qualify for the Champions League last-16 may force Haaland to look for a step up. Instead BVB will face Rangers in the Europa League, while the big guns are battling it out in the Champions League knockout phase.

The deadline from Dortmund comes following reports that Man City will go after the player hard in 2022.

Sport Witness, who cite Bild, provided a big update on the transfer hunt of one goalscoring machine before Christmas.

City, United battling for Haaland

They claim City are “ready to pay” the release clause of Haaland as they hunt for a No.9.

United though also remain in the hunt for the Leeds-born striker.

The MEN claim German manager Ralf Rangnick has recently spoken to Haaland’s father.

They apparently discussed the possibility of his arrival at Old Trafford from Dortmund.

Rangnick is connected with the family. He helped to oversee Haaland’s transfer from Molde to RB Salzburg in 2018, while he was Red Bull sporting director.

They are said to have a ‘cordial’ relationship – which cannot be said for former United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

