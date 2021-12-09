Man City are preparing to offer an in-form star a bumper new contract, according to one transfer guru.

Pep Guardiola’s men sit top of the Premier League table after 15 matches, one point ahead of Liverpool and two in front of Chelsea. They recently overtook the Blues following their 3-2 defeat at the hands of West Ham.

The Citizens are also through to the next round of the Champions League after topping Group A ahead of PSG and RB Leipzig. They will find out their last-16 opponents when the draw is made on Monday December 13.

A number of stars have been key to Man City’s success this campaign. Portugal international Bernardo Silva is on seven goals from 14 league matches, including three in his last two outings.

The playmaker is up there with Mo Salah as one of the most in-form players in England. That is despite his wish to leave the Etihad during the summer transfer window.

Another important cog in the City wheel is defensive midfielder Rodri. His sturdy performances in the centre of the pitch allow players like Silva to flourish in front of goal. The Madrid-born star also got on the scoresheet himself with a thunderous strike against Everton in a 3-0 victory.

Joao Cancelo has also been hugely impressive at left-back. Silva’s compatriot gets up to support the attackers at every opportunity. He also popped up with a brilliant assist for Raheem Sterling against the Toffees, sending a delightful ball into the box with the outside of his boot.

Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano claims City want to hand Cancelo a big reward for his performances. They see him as a ‘key player’ and are preparing to put a bumper new contract on the table.

It will see the 27-year-old’s wages rise from a reported £80,000 to over £100,000. The new deal will also extend his spell in Manchester to beyond 2025.

The contract offer will materialise in the next few months. City are hoping for discussions to ‘progress’ in the new year.

Cancelo cost the club £60m when joining from Juventus in 2019. The transfer also saw Danilo move to Turin. He has more than made up for that fee with some stunning showings on the left side of defence.

Man City in battle with Man Utd for manager

Meanwhile, Dutch outlet De Telegraaf write that City want Erik ten Hag to replace Guardiola as head coach.

Guardiola is planning to leave the side when his contract expires in 2023. He could turn to international management.

ten Hag is thought of as an effective replacement. He is highly rated due to his success with Ajax, although the 51-year-old is yet to manage outside of Holland.

City will have to fend off rivals Man Utd for the tactician’s services. The Red Devils are admirers of ten Hag’s talent and believe he could become Ralf Rangnick’s long-term successor.

Rangnick will help with the appointment of a permanent boss when his six-month tenure at Old Trafford ends.

