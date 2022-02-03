Manchester City are reportedly ready to make a fourth offer to try and sign Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix this summer, if Erling Haaland opts for a different destination.

After spending the majority of last summer trying to bring in Harry Kane as Sergio Aguero’s replacement, City boss Pep Guardiola finally signed a striker in the January transfer window.

City snapped up River Plate sensation Julian Alvarez in a £14million deal, loaning him back to Argentina until July.

However, The Athletic reports that Guardiola will still eye a big-name striker this summer.

The report adds that City will try their hardest to bring the prolific Haaland to The Etihad. However, the Dortmund star appears more likely to join his preferred target Real Madrid.

Although Guardiola trusts Alvarez to come straight in and do a job, there are still concerns over the 22-year-old adapting to the Premier League.

With that in mind, City are eyeing Felix as a quicker fix – if they can finally land their man.

Felix keen on Atletico exit

The report suggests that the Portugal international is keen to quit Atletico, having joined them for £113m from Benfica three years ago.

The 22-year-old. who has previously been linked with Liverpool, showed his early promise with 18 goals and eight assists for Benfica before heading to Spain.

However, things have not gone so well for Felix in Madrid. The young forward has notched 22 times and added 10 assists in 96 games thus far.

For their part, City are hoping that Alvarez can hit the ground running. Gabriel Jesus certainly did when he arrived in Manchester.

But with no guarantees of that happening, Pep’s men have a Felix plan in place to fix it.

