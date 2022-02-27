‘No doubt about much he is admired’ – Man City links to unwanted star gain traction

Man City links to unwanted Atletico Madrid star Joao Felix have grained traction with one expert in “no doubt” about their “admiration”.

The reigning Premier League champions are searching for a new forward this summer, with Julian Alvarez already joining the ranks but Gabriel Jesus potentially leaving. And Felix, 22, is being pushed towards the exit door by Atletico after falling out with manager Diego Simeone.

It could therefore be an ideal move for all parties once the transfer window opens.

City do have Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland top of their wish list. Though he is going to be tricky to secure.

Earlier this month The Athletic reported City have tried to sign Felix on three separate occasions before.

So the Portugal international’s availability now means he could be a quicker fix than Haaland.

Since then little has been said of the move. In fact, fellow Premier League side Arsenal have been offered the chance to sign him.

However, they are not so enthusiastic, it’s been claimed. And now City have once again been mentioned in the conversation.

This time it is by transfer insider Dean Jones, who has indicated there is a strong attraction to Felix at the Etihad Stadium.

“Manchester City have seriously looked at Joao Felix for some time,” he told GiveMeSport.

“If their main plans – Kane and Haaland – don’t work out, it would not surprise me at all to see them try to sign the Atletico Madrid star instead.”

“People close to the situation have left me in no doubt about how much he is admired within City.”

Man City ‘confident’ of Chelsea victory

Meanwhile, West Brom wonderkid Jamaldeen Jimoh is attracting the attention of England’s biggest clubs with City poised to battle Chelsea for his signature, claims a report.

The 15-year-old is described as a ‘midfield dynamo’ by The Sun and has been selected for England’s Under-16s.

Chelsea are hot on the heels of Jimoh. But the outlet states City have entered the frame and are ‘confident’ of muscling their rivals off the scent.

Jimoh’s primary position is central midfield, and West Brom will receive a fee if he leaves.

