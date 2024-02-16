Joshua Kimmich: Pep Guardiola identifies Bayern star as major Man City target; price tag and rival suitors revealed

Reports suggest that Joshua Kimmich could leave Bayern Munich in the summer, but what does the future hold for the experienced star?

Kimmich has been a key player for the Bundesliga champions for many years but with his contract set to expire in 2025, he is considering his options.

Several Premier League clubs have registered an interest in the 29-year-old.

Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool have all been linked, but TEAMtalk understands that Manchester City are the most likely English club to bring him in.

Guardiola keen on bringing Kimmich to Man City

TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal that Pep Guardiola has asked the Man City board about signing Kimmich in the summer.

The manager is a huge fan of the Germany international’s versatility. He has experience playing at the highest level as both a defensive midfielder and as a right-back.

Kimmich could provide cover in both positions for the Cityzens and compete with the likes of Rodri, Matheus Nunes and Kyle Walker for a starting spot.

Kimmich and Guardiola know each other well and remain on good terms after the latter’s stint as Bayern manager.

However, TEAMtalk sources have confirmed that Man City are not the only big European club chasing Kimmich’s signature.

Paris Saint-Germain are keen to strengthen in central areas and have identified the Bayern star as a target.

The departure of Kylian Mbappe will give them funds to play with next summer. They have also made signing Chelsea-linked Napoli superstar Victor Osimhen one of their priorities.

Real Madrid have also enquired about signing Kimmich previously and the club chief’s are big admirers of his.

Similar to David Alaba, Kimmich can play in multiple positions and Madrid see him as the perfect utility player to bolster their ranks.

READ MORE: Premier League Predictions: Improving Man Utd make it four in a row; Liverpool pass Toney test; big Man City v Chelsea verdict

Bayern will demand a big fee for Kimmich

TEAMtalk understands that despite Kimmich’s contract situation, they will still demand a big fee for him in the summer.

The Bundesliga champions have opened talks over a new contract for the midfielder but they do not want to keep a player who will not sign.

Similar to Alphonso Davies, TEAMtalk can confirm that he will be sold if no new contract is agreed before the end of the season.

Sources have suggested that Bayern will demand £65m at least.

Kimmich will think very carefully before deciding his next move. If he chooses to pursue a new challenge, he will not be worried about his next steps.

Kimmich knows he is a top class player and is very confident that he will get a move to one of the biggest clubs in Europe.

At this stage, Man City, PSG or Real Madrid are the early favourites to bring him in.

DON’T MISS: Seven Bayern Munich stars who could leave after a trophyless season: Liverpool linked winger, Man Utd and Man City targets, Harry Kane?!