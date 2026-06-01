Manchester City want to tie Josko Gvardiol, seen here with Ruben Dias, down to a new deal

Manchester City remain confident they can tie key defender Josko Gvardiol to a new contract this summer, despite initial talks hitting an impasse and with his representatives shedding light on strong overseas interest in the Croatian, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The 24-year-old, signed from RB Leipzig for £77.6 million in 2023, remains under contract with Manchester City until 2028 but finds himself at the centre of speculation following stalled contract extension talks.

Despite an injury-disrupted 2025/26 campaign, in which a fractured tibia limited his appearances, Gvardiol has established himself as a versatile and composed defender capable of playing at centre-back or left-back.

City view him as a cornerstone of their backline and are keen to build around him, with sources suggesting they have offered lucrative new terms to secure his long-term commitment with the club that will see him play out his peak years in the north-west.

However, after early talks failed to see an agreement reached, sources insist City remain confident of reaching an agreement over a new long-term deal and with a fresh round of talks booked in over the coming days.

Despite that, sources indicate the player does have suitors elsewhere, and we’ve been informed that there are clubs keen to lure him away if the opportunity arises, with his representatives well aware of potential openings across the continent.

At the front of the queue are Bayern Munich. Sources claim Gvardiol can “imagine” a move to the Bundesliga champions at some point in his career, the defender drawn by the prospect of returning to Germany where he shone previously at Leipzig.

A fee in the region of €75-90 million (up to £78m, $105m) has been floated, though City would be expected to demand significantly more.

Barcelona are also admirers of Gvardiol as part of a defensive rebuild under Hansi Flick, with the versatile Croatian seen as an ideal fit for their high-pressing system.

Real Madrid also maintain long-standing admiration and have been tracking his situation, while Inter Milan round out a stellar list of admirers monitoring developments, though the Italian champions cannot compete financially with their European rivals.

However, City’s stance has been made clear and they intend to tie him down to a new deal, rather than look to offload him this summer…

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Man City keen to keep Gvardiol as defender speaks out on future

Indeed, sources are adamant that City line fully intend to keep hold of him and have denied any plans to sell him, Gvardiol – who has made 122 appearances for the Blues, helping them win five major honours – this summer.

For City, the thought of losing Gvardiol is unthinkable and would represent a major blow, particularly after their heavy investment.

Yet amid the need to keep one eye on the books, nothing at this stage can be ruled out, despite all parties currently aligned with plans to negotiate fresh terms.

Gvardiol himself has stressed he remains happy at the Etihad for now but will assess his options after Croatia’s 2026 World Cup campaign.

“We’ve all seen the different rumours coming from everywhere. I’m happy at Manchester City, I have everything I need. Before the injury I played every game and almost every minute. After the World Cup we’ll see what happens,” he said, per The Croatian.

After missing four months with a broken leg, Gvardiola made his return from injury at the back end of the season and now has his sights set on playing at the World Cup.

”It’s not my first surgery. It’s difficult for every player to be away from the pitch. The estimate was four to six months, and I shortened that as much as possible. That was my motivation; I worked even harder to return as soon as possible. I had the World Cup in my mind.

“The goal was to play a few matches, but above all my main objective was simply to come back. I’m feeling good. As far as I’m concerned, everything is fine.

“The most important thing is the first training session when you return; ideally, someone hits that leg right away.

“In the second week, there was already a rough challenge in training. I have three screws in my leg now, so my right leg is stronger and sturdier than before.”

The coming weeks promise clarity on whether one of Europe’s most talented young defenders stays in Manchester or embarks on a new chapter with one of the continent’s giants.

However, Hugo Viana’s desire to keep hold of him and ensure he continues being a key figure in the defence under new boss Enzo Maresca suggests right now that there is a good chance he will stick around and playing a leading role in a new era at the Etihad.

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