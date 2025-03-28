Man City plan £125m bid for ‘incredible’ playmaker after Bellingham responds to Guardiola interest

Manchester City have turned their attention to Florian Wirtz, with a Spanish report claiming Jude Bellingham’s response to the City’s interest in him, as TEAMtalk reveals whether Pep Guardiola’s side would be able to sign the Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder in the summer transfer window.

Wirtz is one of the best young playmakers in Europe and is already a regular in the Germany senior team. The 21-year-old attacking midfielder has played 29 times for his national team and has scored 56 goals and given 63 assists in 191 appearances for Bayer so far in his career. Wirtz was a key player for Xabi Alonso’s side last season, as they won the Bundesliga title without losing a single game.

TEAMtalk insider Ben Jacobs reported on March 11 that Man City ‘appreciate’ Wirtz, but it is Bayern Munich who is leading the race for the German star, who was described as an “incredible” player who has “got a South American flair with a German efficiency about him” by former Liverpool star Joe Cole on TNT Sports in May 2024.

It has now been reported in the Spanish media that Man City are ready to launch a club-record bid for the Bayer star.

According to Defensa Central, the defending Premier League clubs are planning an offer of €150million (£125m, $162m) for Wirtz.

It would make the 21-year-old the most expensive signing in the City’s history and would shatter the £100million transfer fee they paid to Aston Villa for Jack Grealish.

Man City’s decision to bid for Wirtz comes after they realised that Bellingham does not want to leave Real Madrid.

Guardiola ‘has insisted’ on a summer deal for Bellingham, but Man City chiefs have made it clear to the manager that the England international midfielder does not want to leave the Santiago Bernabeu.

Bellingham has always dreamt of playing for Madrid, with whom he won the LaLiga title and the Champions League last season.

READ MORE ➡️ Sources: Chelsea target shock move for Man City ‘fighter’ Guardiola wants gone

Florian Wirtz wants to join Man City – sources

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher reported on March 25 that Man City plan to sell Grealish in the summer transfer window and use the funds to invest in a deal for Wirtz.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Wirtz is keen on a move to Man City and wants to play for Guardiola.

This is a huge boost for the City as they have the buy-in from the player himself.

However, with Bayern also interested in Wirtz, it is very likely that Bayer will want a bidding war to get as much money as possible.

Latest Man City news: Frimpong interest, Alexander-Arnold blow

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher has reported that Man City are keen on signing Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer transfer window.

Frimpong failed to make his mark at Man City and joined Celtic before earning the move to Bayer, where he has flourished.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Liverpool are also keen on Frimpong as a potential replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold, who is set to join Real Madrid on a free transfer this summer.

A report in Spain has revealed that Man City made a late move for Alexander-Arnold to change his mind about Madrid.

However, the Liverpool defender was adamant that he would join the defending Spanish and European champions.

Meanwhile, Argentine powerhouse River Plate have been urged to sign Man City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, who is set to become a free agent at the end of the season when his current contract with the Premier League giants runs out.

Former River striker Carlos Morete said: “River Plate have a manager and brains. Maybe they called and I don’t know, or it wasn’t made public. Why didn’t anyone take a plane to Manchester and go find out about De Bruyne?”

Morete added: “He’s 33 years old. You pay him $20m (£15.5m / €18.5m), he’s free, and see if you can bring him in or not.

“He’ll make you a champion, make you fight for championships, and solve all your problems. Go check out his physical condition. He’s a real star and he’s not that old. Make him an offer. He’ll leave City for free, pay him $20m a year, and bring him in.

“If you buy a player like the Colombian [Kevin Castano] or [Sebastian] Driussi, you’ve made a mess of millions of dollars. Here, you don’t pay a penny for his transfer, and you’re bringing in a star. Everything River brought doesn’t solve anything.”

QUIZ: How well do you know Pep Guardiola?