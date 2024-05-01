Manchester City are ready to hold talks over the future of talented right-back Yan Couto amid claims Real Madrid are planning a significant offer to sign him this summer and that the Brazil international is pushing for a move to the Bernabeu.

The 21-year-old has been on the books of Manchester City since a 2020 move from Coritiba in his homeland – the club in which he had broken through as a youngster. Opting for the Cityzens ahead of Barcelona and signing a five-year deal at the time, Couto was regarded at the time as one of world football’s brightest prospects, making the cut for The Guardian’s Next Generation of top 60 world stars, published in 2019.

However, despite his stellar reputation, Couto is yet to make a single appearance for City, being a member of the matchday squad the once when he was an unused substitute in the 2021 Community Shield defeat to Leicester City at Wembley.

To further his development, though, City have sent the youngster out on three loans – once to Braga, and now twice with sister club Girona, whom he signed for over the 2020/21 season, while they were still in Segunda, and again for this season too.

And it’s during this latest loan spell for the now high-ranking LaLiga side for which Couto has really caught the eye, thriving in the side and making 36 appearances across all competitions.

With Girona currently third in the table and already guaranteed a Champions League place next season, they would love the chance to sign Couto on another loan or even a permanent basis.

But with his deal at the Etihad due to expire next summer, City plan to summon the two-goal defender back for urgent talks.

Yan Couto keen to make Real Madrid switch

That’s because the three-times capped Brazil defender has now emerged as a genuine summer target for Real Madrid, with Los Blancos reportedly set to make a firm approach for his services.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side are desperate to freshen up their ageing backline and with experienced full-back Dani Carvajal out of contract next summer, and with veteran defender Nacho Fernandez set to depart this, Couto has been earmarked by Florentino Perez as an ideal summer signing.

And according to Mundo Deportivo, they are preparing what has been described as a ‘juicy offer’ to tempt City into the sale of a player who is yet to make his mark and cannot be guaranteed game-time under Pep Guardiola.

Los Blancos are far from likely to be alone in making a move for Couto, though, and MD expects other Champions League level sides to also make moves to bring in the 21-year-old.

But it appears Real have the advantage with the full-back recently admitting his love for the Spanish champions-elect earlier this season.

“Playing for Madrid is an option if they are interested, I’m not going to lie. I’m a Manchester City player, I have a contract there and it’s my dream to play for City,” he said when questioned over a potential move.

Couto, who has been compared to compatriot and former Barcelona man, Dani Alves – at least in a playing sense – has two goals and eight assist so far this season, earning him a reputation as one of the best right-backs in LaLiga.