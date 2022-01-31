Manchester City may have found Sergio Aguero’s successor as they have agreed a deal with River Plate to sign Julian Alvarez.

The 22-year-old striker, who represents Argentina just like Aguero did, has joined for an initial €17million, plus €1.5m in bonuses. That equates to around £15.4m. Alvarez has signed a contract with Pep Guardiola’s side lasting until June 2027.

However, City fans will not see the goalscorer in a blue shirt this season. He will spend the rest of the campaign back on loan at River Plate before potentially linking up with the Citizens in the summer.

On the transfer, City’s Director of Football Txiki Begiristain said: “Julian is a player we have monitored for some time. He is capable of operating in a number of attacking roles, and we firmly believe he’s one of the best young attacking players in South America.

“I am so happy we have managed to bring him to Manchester City. I really believe we can provide him with the right conditions to fulfil his potential and become a top player.”

Alvarez was in great form last term, hitting 24 goals in 46 matches in all competitions. That includes 18 strikes in just 21 league outings as River Plate won the Argentine title with three games to spare.

Julian Alvarez to follow Aguero’s footsteps

Alvarez is an admirer of City legend Aguero and even replicates his ‘rock on’ hand celebration.

City have beaten several other Premier League sides to the attacker’s signature. Aston Villa were the first English team to keep an eye on him. But Manchester United, Newcastle and Tottenham soon became involved.

United were apparently close to striking an agreement for him, only for Guardiola’s team to race in and finalise a deal earlier this week.

City’s Raheem Sterling stance revealed

City will reportedly ‘listen to offers’ for forward Raheem Sterling if they have not resolved his contract situation by the summer.

Signed from Liverpool for £49m in 2015, the Jamaican-born star will be able to leave for nothing at the end of 2022-2023.

City have no intention of letting that happen and have opened dialogue with the winger. However talks have yet to bear any fruit and there are big-name suitors waiting in the wings.

Sterling has long been linked with a move to Spain. And a recent report suggested both Real Madrid and Barcelona are keen to take the former Red to LaLiga.

It is thought that discussions over the star’s future will re-start sooner rather than later. But The Star are reporting that Etihad chiefs will not let the situation fester until next season.

They will invite bids for the man with 72 England caps if he has not committed to Guardiola’s side by June. Valued at around £100m two years ago, the former Queens Park Rangers youth player is now thought to be worth half that amount.

