Man City have reached an agreement to sign River Plate striker Julian Alvarez, and the finer details of the move – including his immediate next step – have been revealed.

Gabriel Jesus had been tipped to be the long-term successor to Sergio Aguero. However, the Brazilian has found a new home on the right wing, with Guardiola content to rotate between a multitude of options as a false nine.

Kevin De Bruyne, Jack Grealish, Bernardo Silva and Phil Foden have all been deployed at the spearhead of the attack at times this season. Playing without a recognised centre-forward is not the conventional way. Though City continue to be the dominant force in England nevertheless.

However, speculation had ramped up in recent weeks regarding a proposed move for Julian Alvarez.

The 21-year-old Argentine plays for River Plate in his home country. In the 2020/21 season, Alvarez bagged 24 goals and provided 15 assists in 46 matches.

Those encouraging displays saw him accrue five Argentina caps since earning his maiden call-up in 2021, and interest from the Premier League soon followed.

Man City beat Man Utd, Aston Villa

Aston Villa and Man Utd were linked, but it is Man City who have now won the race.

That’s according to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, who tweeted it is a ‘done deal’. An agreement has reportedly been reached that will see Alvarez signed for ‘€18.5m (£15.5m) with bonuses and tax’.

Man City want River Plate striker Julian Alvarez Pep Guardiola wants to bring River Plate striker Julian Alvarez to Manchester City

Alvarez will sign a five-year contract. Though City fans will have to wait six months to see their new centre-forward up close and personal.

That’s because City will send Alvarez straight back to River Plate on loan until July.

Julian Alvarez signing immediately questioned

Meanwhile, City’s decision to sign Alvarez has been questioned by the chief of Fiorentina after losing out in the transfer race.

Fiorentina sporting director Daniele Prade has now confirmed his side were looking at Alvarez, only to miss out.

But although Prade doesn’t necessarily regret it, he is unsure as to whether Man City is the right destination for the 21-year-old.

“We followed him for a long time,” Prade said (via Sport Witness).

“But there was never a need to take him, and now he has been taken by Manchester City.

“I don’t know if the choice of going to City is the right one for him; given the many champions, it will be difficult to find continuity.”

