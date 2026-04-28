Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola reportedly wants to bring Bournemouth striker Eli Junior Kroupi to the Etihad this summer, amid rival interest from Manchester United.

The 19-year-old joined the Cherries from Lorient in a deal worth around £10million and that has proven to be a steal, with the forward notching 11 Premier League goals in his debut campaign.

However, that impressive form has not gone unnoticed, and according to Sky Sports reporter Sacha Tavolieri, Guardiola is personally ‘monitoring’ Kroupi and has been ‘charmed’ by his ‘attacking talent.’

The interest is reportedly ‘endorsed’ by Man City’s recruitment chiefs, and sporting director, Hugo Viana, has ‘recently met’ with Kroupi’s agents.

Bournemouth, who lost star winger Antoine Semenyo to the Cityzens last summer, will only consider offers in the region of €80million (£69.3m / $93.6m) for Kroupi.

Man City have ‘not ruled out’ a move for Kroupi this summer, despite his lofty price tag – especially if attacking players leave the Etihad.

However, as mentioned, Man Utd could compete with their neighbours for Kroupi’s signature.

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Man Utd also keen on Bournemouth talisman

TEAMtalk insider, Graeme Bailey, revealed earlier this month that Man Utd’s scouts have been watching Kroupi closely this season.

We understand the Red Devils are targeting a versatile forward this summer, with a player expected to come in and potentially replace Joshua Zirkzee in the squad.

Kroupi is seen as a strong fit for that role. However, we understand that Man City aren’t the only other side interested, with Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea all tracking Kroupi’s development.

With this in mind, a bidding war could break out for Kroupi this summer.

It remains to be seen whether any side would be willing to match his reported €80m price tag, but if Kroupi reaches his full potential, that figure could prove to be a bargain in the long run.

The striker, for his part, will be focused on finishing the season strongly.

Bournemouth currently sit seventh in the Premier League table, still in the fight for Champions League qualification, considering that a sixth place finish could be enough.

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