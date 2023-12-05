Man City failure greenlights loan exit as Juventus prepare offer with significant compromise

Juventus are preparing to make an offer to take Kalvin Phillips on loan from Manchester City for the rest of the season, according to reports in Italy.

Phillips is a fringe player at Man City, so much so that it would not even be accurate to say he has fallen down their pecking order, since he has never really looked like someone capable of starting regularly for them.

A realisation is setting in that a departure might be in his best interests as soon as the January transfer window allows.

With that in mind, Juventus – who have lost Paul Pogba and Nicolo Fagioli to bans – have been paying attention to Phillips’ situation.

According to Tutto Juve, they are now preparing to submit their offer to Man City, which will be for a loan.

The report claims Phillips ‘would accept the loan’, but his current employers are the ones who might need convincing.

After all, Juventus would be relying on Man City to contribute to a substantial portion of Phillips’ wages still.

Furthermore, there is no mention of whether or not the move could lead to a permanent transfer.

Phillips is under contract with Man City until 2028 after joining them from Leeds United last summer.

He has made 29 appearances for the club, including eight this season. But his only start this term was in the Carabao Cup against Newcastle United.

Could Phillips go abroad?

Having turned 28 last week, Phillips will not want to waste too much more of his career, especially with Euro 2024 coming up.

Juventus could provide him with a platform to play for a foreign club for the first time.

Questions have lingered about whether he is advanced enough to fit the profile of midfielder they need (Phillips prefers to sit in front of the defence, deeper than the absent Pogba or Fagioli), but talk of a transfer is not going away in Turin.

Last month, sources insisted to TEAMtalk that Phillips features highly on Juventus’ wish list, above Arsenal’s Thomas Partey.

Phillips has been linked with clubs other than Juventus, though, including some suitors in the Premier League, so will have to stay aware of all his options.

Given his situation, Phillips cannot really afford to get his next move wrong. Only time will tell if Juventus do end up as his takers.

