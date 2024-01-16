Kalvin Phillips implores Man City to adjust exit demands as preferred club revealed; Prem boss openly proposes loan

Manchester City’s high requests for a loan fee for Kalvin Phillips do not sit well with the midfielder, who has received a pitch from a Premier League manager despite preferring another destination.

Phillips has always seemed likely to leave Man City this month due to his lack of gametime. It has been 18 months since he left Leeds United to join Pep Guardiola’s side, but his impact has been minimal.

There is still plenty of time remaining on Phillips’ contract at the Etihad Stadium: four-and-a-half years, to be precise. However, his immediate focus will be on finding a club where he can play more often.

The 28-year-old has been heavily linked with Newcastle United, for example. Eddie Howe’s side have lost Sandro Tonali to a long-term ban and Joelinton to a serious injury, which has depleted their midfield.

But reports on Tuesday morning played down the prospect of Newcastle taking Phillips due to the costs associated with a loan deal.

The Daily Telegraph explained that Man City would ask for a payment of £7m for Phillips’ services until the end of the season, as well as requesting his wages to be paid practically in full by Newcastle.

It is something the Magpies would be reluctant to commit to, which has put their move on the backburner.

However, TEAMtalk can confirm that Phillips is unhappy with the loan fee Man City have tied him down with. He wants the club to lower the price they are asking for.

Despite the recent reports of their interest cooling, Newcastle remain Phillips’ preferred next club.

He has also been linked with Everton, as well as the London pair of Crystal Palace and West Ham.

Premier League loan move talked up by rival manager

Roy Hodgson has been pressed on Crystal Palace’s links, insisting they could be an ideal destination if the deal is a loan.

“He’s a good player,” said Hodgson.

“I would like to think that if Kalvin Phillips is available and a possibility for the club – once again, there will be financial restrictions, who knows whether the club feels they will be able to afford that – but if you’re talking about the level of player, I don’t feel there will be many managers who would not say, ‘yeah, we will be really happy to have him come to the club’.

“As far as I’m concerned, it’s a name that’s out there. All we know, like most other clubs, is that there is a possibility that Manchester City will either sell him or loan him.

“If they are purely going to sell him, then I don’t think we will be in the market. If they’re going to loan him, I would like to think that we could possibly put our hand up and push ourselves forward.

“What we could then of course offer is the chance to play regular football in the Premier League in the build-up to what will be a very important summer for England and for him.

“We might not be the only club in that position, so at the end of the day, a lot will have to happen before we find out where Kalvin Phillips is going to end up if he’s going to go anywhere.”

Phillips has just 10 appearances to his name for Man City so far this season, following on from 21 last season.

He has not started any of their Premier League matches in the current campaign.

