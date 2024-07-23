Al-Ittihad have turned to West Ham star Alphonse Areola after missing out on Man City keeper Ederson

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson looks set to stay at the Etihad with talks over a move to Al-Ittihad now off, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

The Brazilian international had reached an agreement on a lucrative contract sent by the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF), who have negotiated on behalf of both Al-Ittihad and Al-Nassr.

Both clubs are keen to sign a big-name goalkeeper this summer and Ederson was their top choice, but Al-Nassr pulled out of negotiations to sign Ederson last week due to Man City’s demands.

Sources have informed TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Rudy Galetti that Al-Ittihad attempted to negotiate a better price for the shot-stopper after Al-Nassr left the race.

But they have faced the same problem, with the Cityzens standing firm on their price tag of around €50m (£42.1m) for Ederson, which is too high for the Saudi club.

If Man City refuse to budge on their demands, as expected, the hunt for Ederson’s signature is effectively over and Al-Ittihad already have some interesting alternatives in mind.

READ MORE: West Ham leave Liverpool, Chelsea behind as proposal ‘submitted’ for Crysencio Summerville transfer

Al-Ittihad turn to West Ham goalkeeper

As previously reported, Al Ittihad are also interested in Atletico Madrid’s Jan Oblak, Real Madrid’s Andriy Lunin and Real Sociedad’s Alex Remiro.

But we can exclusively reveal that a new name has been added to the Saudi side’s goalkeeper shortlist – West Ham star Alphonse Areola.

Clubs from the Saudi Pro League are considering moves for a number of West Ham stars, with Lucas Paqueta, Mohammed Kudus and Nayef Aguerd also targeted.

Areola is West Ham’s first-choice goalkeeper and is expected to remain so under Lopetegui this season and therefore the London club are understandably reluctant to sanction his sale.

Areola made 31 Premier League appearances for the Hammers last season, missing five games due to injury, while Lukasz Fabianski was started ahead of him twice.

Fabianski also started the vast majority of West Ham’s cup and European fixtures and is regarded as a very solid back-up keeper.

Areola is under contract with at the London Stadium until 2027, so Lopetegui’s side hold all the cards in the negotiations and it would take a sizable fee for Al-Ittihad to sign him.

It will be interesting to see how this story develops in the coming days, as Al-Ittihad are determined to bring in a new keeper as soon as possible.

FULL BREAKDOWN: All the done deals by Premier League clubs in the summer 2024 transfer window