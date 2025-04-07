Kevin De Bruyne: Every club linked with Man City legend, including Ronaldo, Messi link up

Where will Kevin De Bruyne go in the summer?

Kevin De Bruyne has confirmed he will leave Manchester City when his contract expires at the end of the 2024/25 season – and he will have no shortage of potential suitors.

De Bruyne has won a remarkable 16 trophies with City, including six Premier League titles, two FA Cups, five League Cups and the Champions League.

The 33-year-old will hope to win another FA Cup at the end of the season before embarking on a new challenge away from the Etihad.

Here, TEAMtalk rounds up all the clubs who have been linked with De Bruyne in recent months, explaining where the rumours have come from and how likely each move may be.

AMERICA

New York City FC

A move to the United States could be on the cards for De Bruyne as a number of Major League Soccer sides are monitoring his situation.

New York City FC are reportedly among the interested parties and they form part of the City Football Group, which gives them a major advantage in the race for his signature.

The CFG are keen to extend their association with the Belgium international and a move to one of Manchester City’s sister clubs makes a lot of sense.

Inter Miami

David Beckham-owned Inter Miami are now the marquee club in MLS, having signed Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets in the last two years.

They want to add another superstar to their squad and have reportedly made De Bruyne their primary transfer target for 2025.

If he decides to move to Inter Miami, he could meet Manchester City in the inaugural expanded Club World Cup if the two teams progress to the knockout stages.

David Beckham and club bosses at Inter Miami are ready to offer Kevin De Bruyne a contract to join the club this summer. Relocating to the USA – and Miami in particular – is a big pull for the #ManCity midfielder and his family, more so than Saudi Arabia. [via @DiscoMirror] — City Xtra (@City_Xtra) April 7, 2025

Charlotte FC

After signing Wilfried Zaha on a season-long loan deal in the January transfer window, Charlotte FC have turned their attention to De Bruyne.

According to reports in Spain, they are willing to offer the 33-year-old a two-year contract with a salary of $30million-per-season.

San Diego FC

California-based San Diego FC held initial exploratory talks with De Bruyne, although their sporting director has since played down talk of a move for the midfielder.

“Those rumours, I don’t know where they come from. I talked to the agent,” Tyler Heaps said. “The agent has many players, obviously. Every time I see it, I say, ‘Are you the one that is saying all this stuff?’

“He’s a fantastic footballer and he loves this area. He goes on holidays here every single year, but I’m not sure where that rumour keeps coming from.

“I’ve had conversations with him, but I’ll tell you what, those wages won’t fit our budget at the moment in terms of what his expectations are.”

READ MORE: Man City FFP: Predicting where 10 star players would go if relegated

SAUDI ARABIA

Al Nassr

The Saudi Pro League has long been mooted as a possible destination for De Bruyne, who would be tempted by the money on offer.

“At my age you have to be open to everything,” he said last year. “You’re talking about incredible amounts of money in what may be the end of my career.

“Sometimes you have to think about that. If I play there for two years, I will be able to earn an incredible amount of money. Before that I had to play football for 15 years. I may not even reach that amount yet.”

He also has a link with Saudi Pro League sporting director Michael Emenalo, who helped Chelsea sign the midfielder from Genk.

As TEAMtalk exclusively reported back in October, Al-Nassr are willing to offer a huge wage to get De Bruyne to join Cristiano Ronaldo at the Saudi club.

Kevin De Bruyne in a previous interview: “I would like to play with Cristiano. With Cristiano I could cross the ball 3 metres too high and know he is still going to get it anyway, He would make my assists go up” pic.twitter.com/BfMpDQl9i9 — Al Nassr Zone (@TheNassrZone) April 4, 2025

Al-Ittihad

Al-Ittihad agreed personal terms with De Bruyne last summer but a move failed to materialise as they refused to meet City’s £50million (€59m / $64m) asking price.

The Saudi Pro League side – who already have Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante and Fabinho on their books – reportedly retain an interest in the Belgium international and are now able to sign him on a free transfer.

Al-Ahli

Al-Ahli are also monitoring De Bruyne’s situation and they want to reunite the midfielder with his former Manchester City teammate Riyad Mahrez, who joined the club in the summer of 2023.

Al-Qadsiah

Online reports in England claim that Al-Qadsiah – who boast Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in their ranks – have expressed an interest in De Bruyne.

While they are not one of the Saudi Pro League teams controlled by the country’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), they do have the financial power of being owned by Aramco, the state-owned oil company.

Neom SC

While Neom SC are currently plying their trade in the second tier of Saudi Arabia, they are poised to earn promotion to the Saudi Pro League at the end of the season.

They are also owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF) and reports in France claim that De Bruyne has held ‘serious’ and ‘positive’ talks with the club.

EUROPE

Real Madrid

De Bruyne may look to continue his career in Europe, with the midfielder still having the ambition of competing at the 2026 World Cup.

According to reports in Spain, Madrid were offered the chance to sign the six-time Premier League winner but they are in the market for younger players.

Kevin De Bruyne’s vision and magic in one video. Thank you. 🇧🇪🪄 pic.twitter.com/ef2sgPcL3u — EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) April 4, 2025

Barcelona

Barcelona have regularly delved into the free agent market in recent years and they signed Ilkay Gundogan in the summer of 2023 following the expiration of his Manchester City contract.

De Bruyne could follow in the footsteps of his City teammate as reports in Spain claim that Barcelona have identified the 33-year-old as a potential target.

But Hansi Flick’s side have notable financial issues and there is now uncertainty surrounding their salary cap, which has been reduced by La Liga.

Galatasaray

Dries Mertens is set to leave Galatasaray when his contract expires at the end of the season and they want De Bruyne to replace his fellow Belgium international.

Reports in Turkey claim that they have already held one-on-one talks with the 33-year-old, and he expressed an interest in the move.

Fenerbahce

Fenerbahce are currently battling Galatasaray for the 2024/25 Super Lig title and could also fight their rivals for De Bruyne’s signature.

The Times revealed they are willing to give him a weekly salary of £250,000 after taxes, although it remains to be seen if the midfielder wants to reunite with Jose Mourinho after his frustrating spell at Chelsea.

SOUTH AMERICA

River Plate

De Bruyne has also been linked with a move to River Plate, who have been urged to bring the Belgium international to South America.

“He’s 33 years old. You pay him $20m (£15.5m / €18.5m), he’s free, and see if you can bring him in or not,” ex-River Plate striker Carlos Morete said.

“He’ll make you a champion, make you fight for championships, and solve all your problems. Go check out his physical condition. He’s a real star and he’s not that old. Make him an offer. He’ll leave City for free, pay him $20m a year, and bring him in.”