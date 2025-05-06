Kevin De Bruyne appears destined to head to the US

Inter Miami have relinquished their option to hold talks with departing Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne, leaving fellow MLS side Chicago Fire in pole position to sign him should he decide to move to America.

Miami had the 33-year-old playmaker on their ‘discovery list’, meaning they were the only MLS team able to negotiate with him in the United States.

They had until mid-July to decide whether to hold talks but, according to BBC Sport sources, they will not pursue his signing meaning De Bruyne will not link up with Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Sergio Busquets at Chase Stadium.

That leaves the door wide open for Chicago Fire, who have the first option to speak to De Bruyne after he announced in April he would be leaving City when his current deal expires at the end of the season.

Indeed, ESPN reported on Saturday that Chicago were actually ‘in talks’ to land him on a designated player contract.

De Bruyne has won 16 trophies at Etihad Stadium, including six Premier League titles and the Champions League in 2023.

De Bruyne pushing for Man City U-turn

Meanwhile, a shock GiveMeSport report that emerged earlier on Tuesday claimed that De Bruyne actually wants City chiefs to consider an astonishing U-turn by offering him a new contract

City fans are poised to say goodbye to the legendary Champions League winner and six-time Premier League champion when Bournemouth travel to the Etihad on May 20, three days after the FA Cup final.

But according to the report, the Belgian wants the City hierarchy to consider a remarkable change of heart.

The playmaker is said to be urging Pep Guardiola and City to consider offering him a contract extension if he stays fit and continues to play a key role in the side until the end of the season.

De Bruyne would ‘seriously consider’ staying at City if he was given the opportunity, despite his exit being confirmed on social media.

A move to the US still looks the most likely outcome, however, given how it’s previously been reported that he would love to play in a country where he often holidays.

De Bruyne previously held talks with San Diego FC, though they soon admitted his wage demands would be too high.

