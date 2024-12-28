Kevin de Bruyne could leave Manchester City at the end of the season and the United States is his preferred destination, sources have revealed to TEAMtalk.

The Belgian international’s contract at the Etihad is set to expire at the end of the season and Man City are yet to open talks with him over a renewal.

As things stand, De Bruyne will be able to open pre-contract talks with foreign clubs from January 1st ahead of a potential free transfer next summer.

Clubs from the Saudi Pro League have shown serious interest in De Bruyne but sources say they ‘fear’ that he could head to Major League Soccer.

TEAMtalk understands that De Bruyne has informed all of his suitors that, to date, his preference when he leaves City is to land in the United States, which is a view shared by his family.

The 33-year-old has played a major role in City’s success over the past few years but has found minutes hard to come by this season. Pep Guardiola has given him just seven starts in the Premier League so far.

De Bruyne’s lack of involvement suggests that City may decide not to extend his contract. He earns £400,000 per week – the highest wage in the Premier League – and they are not willing to offer him those terms again.

De Bruyne in ‘positive’ talks with MLS side

TEAMtalk can reveal that San Diego FC are the club currently leading the race for De Bruyne. The Calfornia-based side are a brand new club and will begin competing in MLS in 2025.

San Diego are keen to give their supporters an explosive first signing and De Bruyne is at the top of their shortlist.

They want to make a pre-agreement with the attacking midfielder official before their first competitive fixture against LA Galaxy on February 24th.

San Diego’s representatives have already made contact with De Bruyne’s agents and talks are described as ‘positive’ by sources close to the situation.

However, there is fierce competition for De Bruyne’s signature. From the MLS, there is also Inter Miami, who, having previously signed the likes of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Sergio Busquets, want to add another superstar to their swuad.

As we reported last month, Saudi clubs Al-Ittihad and Al-Nassr remain interested in De Bruyne and have maintained contact with his agents. Sources state, however, that it would take a ‘monster’ contract offer to convince the City icon to make the switch to Saudi.

We can also confirm that despite some rumours, Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce are NOT pursuing a move for De Bruyne.

The United States remains De Bruyne’s big preference, while a move to Saudi looks extremely improbable, but not 100% impossible just yet.

IN FOCUS: De Bruyne’s stats for Man City